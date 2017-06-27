VANN YORK EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER IN THE SALVATION ARMY FOOD PANTRY

“Doing The Most Good.”

HIGH POINT, NC (June 26th, 2017) – Employees from Vann York Auto Mall volunteered at The Salvation Army of High Point, June 13th and 14th.

As part of Honda’s national “Week of Service” initiative, twenty employees from Vann York Auto Mall volunteered for two days organizing The Salvation Army of High Point’s food pantry, filling food bags, and distributing food items to senior residents living at William Booth Garden Apartments.

Social Services Director, Antoine Dalton said, “We are very grateful to Vann York for choosing to help us during their week of service. Thanks to their hard work in our food pantry, we are able to serve more families this summer in need of food assistance! Another highlight from the week was visiting William Booth Garden Apartments. All of the Vann York employees did a tremendous job distributing food to the senior residents, who truly appreciated their visit!”

For more information on volunteer opportunities at The Salvation Army of High Point, please call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.

