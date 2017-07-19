Venture Cafe Hosts Hack-a-thon Focusing on Forsyth County’s Food Crisis

A Collaboration of Social Innovation and Intentionality

Winston-Salem, NC, July 19, 2017– Venture Cafe Winston-Salem is partnering with Forsyth Food Consortium to host a social hack-a-thon event on July 20 that will crowdsource ideas to aide in the Consortium’s mission of catalyzing a local food system to be equitable and sustainable in all capacities. Facilitated by Steve Beck and Angela Wilder, this event is one of the five interactive sessions hosted by Venture Cafe WS at the Wake Forest Biotech Place.

During the hack-a-thon, participant groups will have the opportunity to brainstorm and strategize prototypes that could possibly enable the organization to further promote and empower grassroots actions, all with the goal of tackling Forsyth County’s food desert and inequity issue. The Consortium welcomes the innovative partnership. “We are grateful and excited to have Venture Café orchestrating this project,” shared their lead organizer, Marcus Hill. “We are super-curious to see how creative wheels start turning for the groups involved.”

Everyone is encouraged to participate: community leaders, strategic thinkers, activists, design-thinkers, students, educators, and anyone who cares about the future of Winston-Salem. In addition to the Food Consortium, other community organizations who are working on the food desert issue have also been invited to participate, with the intention of creating greater alignment of efforts and energy. Registration is not required to participate, only a short check in process. As Executive Director Karen Barnes, phrased it, “Venture Cafe not only supports and promotes the technological aspects of innovation, but also works to apply the tools available to improve entrenched issues on the social innovation scene. This work on food deserts addresses a pressing human need in our area, and we’re pleased to help align existing efforts with concerned citizens to seek potential solutions.”

The hack-a-thon event will be held from 5:30pm – 8:00pm at the Venture Café Thursday Gathering in Wake Forest Biotech Place.

About Venture Cafe: Venture Cafe Winston-Salem enhances and accelerates the growth of innovation and entrepreneurship in our city through high-impact programming and events and by creating intentional spaces for individuals and organizations to gather, connect, and build relationships. Venture Café Winston-Salem is a member of a global network, with partner organizations in Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts; St. Louis, Missouri; Miami, Florida; and Rotterdam, Netherlands.