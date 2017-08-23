Video Vault – Aug. 23, 2017

MARK BURGER’S VIDEO VAULT

DVD PICK OF THE WEEK

SID & NANCY (The Criterion Collection): The sad, sordid story of the doomed romance between Sid Vicious (Gary Oldman), of the punk group the Sex Pistols, and groupie/junkie Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb) is dramatized in vivid fashion – for those who can take it — in Alex Cox’s award-winning, hard-hitting 1986 cult classic.

Oldman and Webb (in her feature debut) don’t so much portray Sid and Nancy as inhabit the characters, two lost souls whose fateful, ill-fated relationship hasten their collective destruction. Yet Cox and co-screenwriter Abbe Wool find a passion and poetry amidst the squalid parade of self-destruction. Sid and Nancy (originally to have been titled Love Kills) isn’t a pretty picture, but it’s frequently an effective and devastating one, anchored by the stellar performances of its leads.

The special-edition DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) each include audio commentaries, vintage interviews and more. Rated R. ***

ALSO AVAILABLE

“800 WORDS”: SEASON 2, PART 2 (Acorn TV): Widowed newspaperman Erik Thomson relocates his family from Sydney, Australia to the seaside village in New Zealand where he spent summers as a boy. This two-DVD collection ($49.99 retail) includes the final eight episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the award-winning comedy/drama series.

“BILLIONS”: SEASON TWO (Showtime Entertainment/CBS DVD/Paramount): U.S. Attorney Paul Giamatti’s relentless pursuit of New York tycoon Damian Lewis continues in all 12 episodes from the 2017 season of the Showtime drama series, with Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Constabile and Condola Rashad in the regular cast, and guest appearances by Eric Bogosian, Rob Morrow, Christopher Denham, and UNCSA School of Drama graduate Mary-Louise Parker, available on DVD ($39.98 retail) – replete with bonus features.

“BLUE BLOODS”: THE SEVENTH SEASON (CBS DVD/Paramount): Standing tall for law and order in New York City, the Reagan family’s back in action in all 22 episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the award-winning CBS crime series starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynihan, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes and Len Cariou, with guest stars Kevin Dillon, Isaiah Washington, Lori Loughlin, Michael Imperioli and Method Man, available in a six-DVD collection ($55.98 retail) – replete with bonus features.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment): Jason Drucker assumes the pivotal role of titular “wimpy kid” Greg Heffley in this family-friendly, PG-rated comedy that marks the fourth big-screen installment of the popular franchise based on screenwriter Jeff Kinney’s best-selling series of children’s books, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.99 retail).

“DIVAS LIVE: THE ONE AND ONLY ARETHA FRANKLIN” (MVD Visual/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this CD/DVD combo ($19.99 retail) celebrating the musical legacy of “the Queen of Soul,” recorded live at Radio City Music Hall and originally broadcast by VH1 in 2001, featuring guest stars Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Kid Rock, the Backstreet Boys and others, performing such chart-topping tunes as “Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” “Do Right Woman,” “Respect,” and more.

A DOG’S PURPOSE (Amblin Entertainment/Universal Studios Home Entertainment): Lasse Hallstrom’s PG-rated adaptation of W. Bruce Cameron’s best-selling novel stars Josh Gad as the voice of the principal canine, who realizes his purpose through a series of different lifetimes and owners (Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton and Juliet Rylance among them), available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) – both replete with bonus features.

“DOMINION CREEK”: SERIES 2 (Acorn TV): A two-DVD collection ($39.99 retail) of all four episodes from the 2017 season of the award-winning, Irish-made Western series (originally titled An Klondike) dramatizing the efforts of three brothers (Owen McDonnell, Sean T.O. Meallaigh and Dara Devaney) to stake their claim in the remote Klondike Valley during the American Gold Rush in the 1890s.

EFFECTS (AGFA/MVD Entertainment Group): Several George A. Romero cronies – including Joe Pilato, John Harrison and Tom Savini – appeared in director/screenwriter Dusty Nelson’s 1980 feature a debut, an obscure, low-budget shocker based on William H. Mooney’s novel, in which a group of hard-partying filmmakers fall prey to a series of gruesome “accidents” while making a slasher film, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features.

EVA HESSE (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Marcie Begleiter’s award-winning feature documentary debut offers a sympathetic portrait of the sometimes-troubled and all-too-brief life of acclaimed artist Eva Hesse (1936-’70), with Selma Blair providing Eva’s voice. ***

KILL SWITCH (LionsGate): Dan Stevens headlines this R-rated sci-fi blow-out as a pilot trying to save the planet after an experiment for harnessing energy goes (very) wrong, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).

LOUISE BY THE SHORE (First Run Features): Jean-Francois Laguionie’s award-winning animated feature (originally titled Louise en hiver) follows an elderly woman as her vacation to a sleepy seaside town becomes an ethereal, subtly existential journry when she discovers that she’s all alone following a torrential downpour. ***

MEANTIME (The Criterion Collection): Mike Leigh’s award-winning 1984 drama, originally made for British TV, dramatizes the trials and travails of a working-class family in London, with emphasis on Tim Roth and Phil Daniels as wildly disparate, but similarly jobless, brothers. The cast also includes Alfred Molina, Pam Ferris, Jeff Robert (in his screen debut), Marion Bailey, Tilly Vosburgh, and Gary Oldman (in his screen debut). Both the DVD ($29.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.99 retail) include retrospective interviews and more.

“NCIS: LOS ANGELES” – SEASON 8 (CBS DVD/Paramount): Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J are back on the case in the City of Angels, in all 24 episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the award-winning CBS crime series (the first “NCIS” spin-off), with Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, Renee Felice Smith, Linda Hunt, and the late Miguel Ferrer rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($49.99 retail) – replete with bonus features.

“PJ MASKS: TIME TO BE A HERO” (Entertainment One/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment): A DVD compilation ($14.98 retail) of six episodes from the award-winning, animated Disney Junior fantasy series about a trio of children who become superheroes by night.

“RIVERDALE”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created this CW drama/mystery series that puts a spin on the familiar Archie Comics characters, in which the all-American town of Riverdale has a dark underbelly. KJ Apa plays Archie, surrounded by an ensemble cast including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Cole Sprouse, Ashleigh Murray, Madchen Amick and Luke Perry, in all 13 episodes from the inaugural 2017 season, available on DVD ($39.99 retail) – replete with bonus features.

SEA GYPSIES: THE FAR SIDE OF THE WORLD (First Run Features): Nico Edwards’ award-winning feature documentary debut follows the sea-faring adventures of the crew of the hand-built sailboat Infinity as they sail around the world, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).

“SHIMMER AND SHINE: MAGICAL PETS OF ZAHRAMAY FALLS” (Nickelodeon/Paramount): A DVD collection ($14.99 retail) of eight animal-themed episodes from the popular, animated Nickelodeon children’s series detailing the misadventures of the titular pair of twin genies (voiced by Eva Bella and Isabella Crovetti).

WHALE RIDER (Shout! Factory): A 15th-anniversary “Shout Select” special-edition of writer/director Niki Caro’s 2002 adaptation of Witi Ihimaera’s non-fiction book, set against the backdrop of New Zealand’s Maori culture, with newcomer Keisha Castle-Hughes (at the time the youngest actress nominated for the Best Actress Oscar) as a young girl who overcomes various cultural obstacles to represent her people’s customs. Beautifully filmed and respectfully presented, but the pacing drags at times. Both the DVD ($14.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.97 retail) include audio commentary, featurettes, deleted scenes and more. Rated PG-13. **½

See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. (Copyright 2017, Mark Burger)