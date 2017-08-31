Video Vault – Aug. 30, 2017

MARK BURGER’S VIDEO VAULT

DVD PICK OF THE WEEK

RONIN (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): I’m not saying he was the best, but John Frankenheimer (1930-2002) is my favorite director – and this action-packed 1998 thriller finds him in fine form.

The plot is simple: An international team of shady characters is assembled to obtain a metal briefcase. What’s in the briefcase? It doesn’t matter. It’s what Hitchcock would’ve called the “MacGuffin,” and it serves simply as an excuse for a series of white-knuckle chases, blazing shoot-outs, and a number of double- and triple-crosses. It’s style over substance, and pure entertainent all the way.

Robert De Niro heads the cast as an ex-CIA agent, and other team members include Jean Reno, Natascha McElhone, Stellan Skarsgard, Sean Bean and Skipp Sudduth. with reliable Jonathan Pryce joining the fray later on. The screenplay, by first-timer J.D. Zeik, was subsequently revised by David Mamet (as “Richard Weisz”), and Mamet’s trademark snap is very much in evidence, most amusingly in an early scene where Reno asks De Niro if he ever killed anyone.

“I hurt someone’s feelings once,” is the poker-faced reply.

The collector’s-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, vintage interviews and featurettes, alternate ending, theatrical trailer and more. Rated R. ***

ALSO AVAILABLE

ALIEN: COVENANT (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment): The eighth in the science-fiction franchise (including the Alien vs. Predator spin-offs) and director Ridley Scott’s third go-’round follows the events of Prometheus (2012) – with Michael Fassbender reprising his role as the android David, and this time a second android called Walter – is one of the series’ most disappointing installments, with first-rate special effects overcome by cardboard characters and a storyline that needlessly ascribes theological overtones to the monster mayhem. The (mostly-expendable) human contingent includes Katherine Waterston, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup and UNCSA alumnus Danny McBride, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD ($39.99 retail) – each replete with special features. Rated R. *½

“BLACK SAILS”: THE COMPLETE FOURTH SEASON (LionsGate): Toby Stephens sets sail again as the fearless Captain Flint in all 10 episodes from the 2017 (and final) season of the award-winning STARZ Original adventure series set in the years before Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, with Luke Arnold (as John Silver), Tom Hopper (as Billy Bones) and Ray Stevenson (as Blackbeard) along for the ride, Emmy winner for Outstanding Sound Effects for a Series, with a nomination for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, available on DVD ($49.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($59.99 retail) – both with special features.

BRING IT ON: WORLDWIDE #CHEERSMACK (Beacon Pictures/Universal Studios Home Entertainment): The sixth in the perennially popular cheerleader/comedy franchise brings Vivica A. Fox into the fold (as “Cheer Goddess”), a celebrity organizer who organizes a showdown between the national champion Rebels (led by Cristine Prosperi) against an upstart team known as “The Truth” in this PG-13-rated installment, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail).

“BULL”: SEASON ONE (CBS DVD/Paramount): “NCIS” alumnus Michael Weatherly trades forensic science for psychology in the title role of Dr. Jason Bull, who forms the jury-consultation firm Trial Analysus Corporation, in this CBS drama series created by executive producers Paul Attanasio and Dr. Phil McGraw, based on the latter’s early career. This six-DVD collection ($49.99 retail) includes all 23 episodes from the inaugural 2016-’17 season, plus bonus features.

“THE BUREAU”: SEASON 3 (Federation Entertainment/Kino Lorber): A three-DVD collection ($29.95 retail) of all 10 episodes from the 2017 season of the popular French-language espionage series (originally titled Le Bureau des Legendes) starring Mathieu Kassovitz as a French intelligence agent whose past comes back to haunt him when he is taken hostage by Islamic extremists.

“DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW”: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The superheroes of DC Comics continue their battle against evil in all 17 episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the award-winning CW fantasy series, featuring an ensemble cast including Victor Garber (“Firestorm”), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Caity Lotz (“White Canary”), Franz Drameh (the younger “Firestorm”) and former big-screen Superman Brandon Routh (“Atom”), available on DVD ($39.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.98 retail) – both boasting bonus features.

“DELICIOUS”: SERIES 1 (Acorn TV): Master chef and entrepreneur Iain Glen has his hands full – with career, family, ex-wife (Dawn French), current wife (Emilia Fox), and much more – in all four feature-length episodes from the inaugural 2016-’17 season of the British comedy/drama series, available on DVD ($34.99 retail).

FACE 2 FACE (Candy Factory Films): Producer/director Matt Toronto collaborated with brother Aaron for the screenplay of this sincere, award-winning drama with Daniela Bobadilla and Daniel Amerman as childhood friends who reconnect on-line and help each other deal with emotional issues – some of which prove heavier than the film is capable of handling. Despite the gimmicky format, Bobadilla and Amerman play their roles with conviction. **½

GHOST IN THE SHELL (Paramount): Creator Masamune Shirow’s popular manga series, later adapted into a series of successful anime features, goes live-action in this PG-13-rated science-fiction blow-out starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role of a critically injured woman whose mind is implanted into a hi-tech artificial body. Despite extensive hype and promotion, this received only mixed reviews and middling international box-office, likely squelching any possibility of a franchise, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), 3-D Blu-ray combo ($48.99 retail) and 4K Ultra HD ($37.99 retail).

THE LOVE OF A WOMAN (Arrow Academy/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.95 retail) of Jean Gremillon’s final feature (originally titled L’amour d’une femme), a 1953 drama starring Micheline Presle as a young doctor whose romance with Massimo Girotti compromises her ideals and ambitions. In French with English subtitles.

“NEW BATTLES WITHOUT HONOR & HUMANITY” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($99.95 retail) of filmmaker Kinji Fukasaku’s five-film action franchise: 1973’s Battles Without Honor and Humanity (Jinginaki tatakai) and its immediate follow-ups New Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Deadly Fight in Hiroshima (Jinginaki tatakai: Hiroshima shito hen) and Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Proxy War (Jinginaki tatakai: Dairi sensei) – both also released in ’73 – and 1974’s Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Police Tactics (Jinginaki tatakai: Chojo sakusen) and Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Final Episode (Jinginaki tatakai: Kanketsu hen). In Japanese with English subtitles, special features include original trailers, new video appreciation, and more.

RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The third in the R-rated CGI sci-fi film series, based on the popular video-game franchise (and also the inspiration for the live-action series), sees New York City under siege when the zombie virus hits the Big Apple, available on DVD ($25.99 retail), Blu-ray ($26.99 retail) and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray combo ($34.99 retail) – each boasting bonus features.

THE SLAYER (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A collector’s-edition DVD/Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director J.S. Cardone’s 1982 debut feature, an atmospheric but predictable low-budget shocker in which two couples on a weekend getaway are preyed upon by the title menace – replete with a twist ending that became all too common in horror films. Special features include retrospective interviews, original trailer and more. Rated R. *½

“THREE”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Dekkoo Films/TLA Releasing): A DVD collection ($24.99 retail) of all six episodes from the 2014 and 2015 seasons of the gay-themed drama series starring Justin Hand and Kevin Thornton as long-time lovers struggling to recapture the passion of their early relationship.

WAKEFIELD (Shout! Factory): Robin Swicord’s award-winning adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s short story benefits greatly from Bryan Cranston’s stellar turn in the title role of a disenchanted New York businessman who fakes his disappearance to observe his family and friends from the vantage point of his garage, although the story loses momentum in the second half, available on DVD ($16.97 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($24.97 retail). Rated R. **½

See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. (Copyright 2017, Mark Burger)