Video Vault – June 21, 2017

MINE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Armie Hammer turns in one of his best performances in writer/director Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro’s absorbing, well-made war drama.

After a mission gone wrong, US Marine Corps snipers Mike Stevens (Hammer, also an executive producer) and Tommy Madison (Tom Cullen) inadvertently wander into a mine field in the middle of the desert. Tommy is tragically killed and Mike is left helpless, his left foot on a mine. If he moves, he’s dead.

Thus begins a harrowing existential ordeal, as the stationary Mike fends off wild dogs, enemy snipers, and his own mounting panic – all the while waiting for a rescue which may never come. It’s not just a battle for survival but for his sanity.

The filmmakers incorporate considerable symbolism into the proceedings, including (given the setting) some Biblical metaphors. Yet much of it works, due to the sincerity and credibility with which the story is told and the intense, empathetic performance by Hammer, who is utterly convincing as the trapped, troubled soldier, trying desperately to come to terms with his predicament.

Both the DVD ($24.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.98 retail) include special features. ***

ALSO AVAILABLE

ALTITUDE (LionsGate): FBI agent Denise Richards finds herself enmeshed in a mid-air hijacking in this R-rated action thriller co-starring Dolph Lundgren, Greer Grammer, Chuck Liddell and Jonathan Lipnicki, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail).

“ANIMAL KINGDOM”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Inspired by the award-winning 2010 Australian crime drama, stars Finn Cole as an orphaned youngster adopted by his grandmother (Ellen Barkin), the ringleader of a ruthless crime family, in all 10 episodes from the inaugural 2016 season of the TNT drama series, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.99 retail) – both replete with special features.

BITTER HARVEST (LionsGate): Producer/screenwriter/director George Menduluk’s well-meaning, fact-inspired but heavy-handed dramatization of the “Holodomor” in the Ukraine during the 1930s, wherein the Soviets created mass starvation and carried out genocide. The subject calls out for better treatment, despite some good action scenes and an earnest cast including Max Irons, Terence Stamp, Barry Pepper, Samantha Barks, and Gary Oliver (a scenery-chewing Stalin). Rated R. *

CHAPTER & VERSE (Anchor Bay Entertainment/LionsGate): Daniel Beaty co-wrote and stars in this R-rated urban drama as an ex-con struggling to re-adjust to the Harlem he left behind years before, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).

CRAZY ALL THESE YEARS (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/director Jeff Swafford’s debut feature sees Christopher Howell as a man who returns home to face his past – and the reasons he originally left, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).

DON’T KNOCK TWICE (IFC Midnight/Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Katie Sackhoff and estranged daughter Lucy Boynton are pitted against a malevolent supernatural being in this eerie shocker that doesn’t add up, despite committed performances and Adam Frisch’s first-rate cinematography. The DVD/Blu-ray combo retails for $24.99. Rated R. **

FRANTZ (Music Box Films Home Entertainment): Francois Ozon’s award-winning drama is set in the days after World War I, starring Paula Beer as a grief-stricken German woman drawn to Pierre Niney, a Frenchman who has ties to her late fiancee (that would be “Frantz”). Loosely inspired by Ernst Lubitch’s Broken Lullaby (1932) and graced with Pascal Marti’s superb cinematography, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail). In French and German with English subtitles. Rated PG-13. ***

“HART TO HART”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Shout! Factory): A self-explanatory, 29-DVD collection ($159.99 retail) of all 110 episodes, including the pilot, from the entire 1979-’84 run of the glossy, award-winning ABC mystery series created by Sidney Sheldon and starring Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers as the glamorous, globe-trotting amateur sleuths Jonathan and Jennifer Hart, with Lionel Stander as faithful minder Max.

KILL ‘EM ALL (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): That’s the subtle title of the latest R-rated Jean-Claude Van Damme action vehicle, casting the “Muscles from Brussels” as a wounded man pursued to a hospital by gun-toting goons, with Peter Stormare, Maria Conchita Alonso, Autumn Reeser, Daniel Bernhardt, and Van Damme’s real-life son Kris also on hand. This marks the directorial debut of stunt coordinator Peter Malota, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($25.99 retail).

THE LAWNMOWER MAN (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): A collector’s-edition Blu-ray ($34.93 retail) of the surprise 1992 box-office hit, a latter-day reworking of the Frankenstein mythos, with Jeff Fahey as a simple-minded handyman who becomes an all-powerful being thanks to scientist Pierce Brosnan’s virtual-reality experiments. Engrossing and watchable, with excellent visual effects, but it bore so little resemblance to the Stephen King short story it was based on that the author sued. Special features include the director’s cut and theatrical version, audio commentary, retrospective documentary and more. Rated R. **½

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (Kino Lorber): One of Shakespeare’s most beloved (and most produced) plays is given a stylish new sheen by acclaimed director Julie Taymor in this 2014 adaptation originally produced by the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn, featuring an ensemble cast including David Harewood, Kathryn Hunter, Lilly Englert, Max Casella, Tina Benko and Joe Grifasi, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail).

OPERATION MEKONG (Well Go USA Entertainment): Dante Lam’s award-winning action thriller (originally titled Mei Gong he xing dong), inspired by the real-life “Mekong Massacre,” sees an elite task force tracking down an Asian drug cartel. In English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Thai and Burmese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.98 retail).

PASSENGERS (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence portray colonists who are awakened from cryogenic sleep (one by accident, one by design) decades before they are scheduled to arrive on a new planet in this extremely well-made science-fiction drama that isn’t quite able to circumvent the moral quandaries it raises but is still entertaining, with Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne and (very briefly) Andy Garcia also aboard. Oscar nominations for Best Original Score and Best Production Design, available on DVD ($30.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.99 retail) and 3-D 4K Ultra HD ($45.99 retail). Rated PG-13. **½

RAILROAD TIGERS (Well Go USA Entertainment): Jackie Chan reunites with director Ding Sheng for this historical action extravaganza set in 1941 China, where a railroad worker (guess who?) leads a revolt against Japanese forces to aid the poor. In English, Japanese and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.98 retail).

“THE VAMPIRE DIARIES”: THE EIGHTH AND FINAL SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): It’s the end of the line for bloodsucking brothers Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder in all 16 episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the award-winning CW Television Network series based on L.J. Smith’s best-selling series of novels, available on DVD ($39.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.98 retail) – both replete with special features. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is also releasing the self-explanatory “Vampire Diaries: The Complete Series” on DVD ($189.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($234.99 retail).

“THE VIOLENT S—T COLLECTION” (Synapse Films/CAV Distributing): No kidding, a three-DVD, five-film collection ($29.95 retail) of German filmmaker Andreas Schnaas’ controversial, low-budget, gore-soaked, German-language shockers, including remastered versions of his 1989 feature debut Violent S—t and its 1992 and 1999 sequels; Zombie ’90: Extreme Pestilence (1991); and the 2010 Violent S—t spin-off Karl the Butcher vs. Axe – plus bonus features for those who can’t get enough s—t.

WICHITA (Candy Factory Films): In their feature debut, Justyn Ah Chong and screenwriter Matthew D.Ward produced and directed this off-kilter psycho-thriller starring Trevor Peterson as a disturbed writer who goes on a murderous rampage during a retreat in Aspen. Originally titled Manifesto, this doesn’t work as a shocker or a black comedy, and the characters are unlikable, but Nate Gold’s brooding cinematography is a plus. *½

WILD AWAKENING (TLA Releasing): Director Joan Fermi Marti’s feature debut (originally titled Salvaje despertar) stars newcomer Christian Blanch as a small-town foreman’s son who becomes the object of riding instructor Fabian Castro’s affections, thereby scandalizing their community. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).

“WORKAHOLICS”: THE FINAL SEASON (Comedy Central/Paramount): It’s the end of the line for Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm, creators and stars of the long-running, single-camera Comedy Central series, in all 10 episodes from the climactic 2017 season, with guest stars Dennis Quaid, Jack Black, Ben Stiller, Alexandra Daddario, Topher Grace, Whitney Cummings, Dane Cook, Rumer Willis and others, available in a two-DVD collection ($19.99 retail).

