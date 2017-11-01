Video Vault – Nov 1, 2017

MARK BURGER’S VIDEO VAULT

PICK OF THE WEEK

THE LIFT (Blue Underground/CAV Distributing): Writer/director Dick Maas’ award-winning 1993 shocker (originally titled De Lift) is gimmicky, high-concept mechanical mayhem – in which an elevator goes on a murderous rampage.

Safety inspector Hub Staapel and journalist Willeke van Amelrooy team up to solve the dire doings, which are stylishly rendered in Marc Felperlaan’s cinematography, and Maas incorporates both corporate satire and a knowing sense of humor (not all of which entirely translates) into the proceedings. It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly entertaining – and it’s easy to see why this became an international cult hit.

In 2001, Maas made an R-rated “Americanized version” titled Down (AKA The Shaft), also available from Blue Underground/CAV Distributing in a DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.98 retail), featuring audio commentary, retrospective documentary and theatrical trailer. But despite a good cast including Naomi Watts, James Marshall, Eric Thal, Michael Ironside, Edward Herrmann, Ron Perlman and Dan Hedaya, it’s simply not as effective – to say nothing of overlong.

The DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interview, trailers and more. In Dutch with English subtitles. Rated R. **½

ALSO AVAILABLE

ANNABELLE: CREATION (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The dire origins of the deadly doll in Annabelle (2014) are dramatized in this R-rated horror hit spun off from the Conjuring franchise, with Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto as a dollmaker and his wife still mourning the death of their daughter even after making their home an orphanage, available on DVD ($28.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($35.99 retail).

ASSHOLES (Breaking Glass Pictures): Scatology reigns supreme in writer/producer/director/co-star Peter Vack’s award-winning (!), intentionally abrasive “romantic comedy” starring Betsey Brown and Jack Dunphy (in his feature debut) as a quirky couple whose drug-addled relationship is based on a mutual anal obsession. Competently made, this is a surefire cult contender – for those who can take it. The DVD ($21.99 retail) includes audio commentary and more. *

BUSHWICK (RLJ Entertainment): Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow star in directing duo Cary Murnion and Nick Damici’s allegorical action/thriller set in the near future, with the United States rocked by civil war, available on DVD ($29.96 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.97 retail), each replete with special features.

THE DEVIL’S HONEY (Severin Films/CAV Distributing): Lucio Fulci’s 1986 psychological thriller (originally titled Il miele del diavolo and also released as Dangerous Obsession) stars Blanca Marsillach as a deranged woman who tortures surgeon Brett Halsey, whom she blames for the death of her lover (Stefano Madia). Corinne Clery, Bernard Seray and Fulci himself co-star. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, alternate opening and more.

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): A limited-edition 35th-anniversary gift set of Steven Spielberg’s enchanting, beloved 1982 box-office smash about the friendship between a lonely young boy (Henry Thomas) and a benevolent alien being. Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Drew Barrymore, Robert Macnaughton (in his feature debut), C. Thomas Howell (in his feature debut), and Erika Eleniak (in her feature debut) round out a tremendously appealing cast. Academy Award winner for Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound and Best Sound Effects Editing, with additional nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Picture, available on DVD ($14.98 retail), Blu-ray ($19.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD ($49.98 retail) – each replete with special features. Rated PG. ****

“GEORGE A. ROMERO: BETWEEN NIGHT AND DAWN” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition DVD/Blu-ray collection ($99.95 retail) of three independent, R-rated films made by George A. Romero following Night of the Living Dead (1968) but before Dawn of the Dead (1979): There’s Always Vanilla (1971), a romantic drama; the domestic chiller Season of the Witch (1972), which was released as Hungry Wives; and the 1973 cult classic The Crazies – each boasting such bonus features as audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.

“HALO”: THE COMPLETE VIDEO COLLECTION (Kew Media Group/343 Industries/Shout! Factory): A self-explanatory, six-disc collection boasting the live-action features based on the popular video game series: Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn (2012) and Halo: Nightfall (2014), the animated feature Halo: The Fall of Reach (2015), and the anime anthology Halo Legends (2010), available on DVD ($29.93 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.99 retail) – both replete with special features.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): A limited-edition deluxe DVD/Blu-ray combo ($22.98 retail) of Ron Howard’s wildly overproduced, heavy-handed 2000 adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic, with a furry (and hammy) Jim Carrey in full rant as the title character. Technically impressive, with an Oscar for Best Makeup and nominations for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration and Best Costume Design, but a major disappointment considering the talent involved. Special features include audio commentary, deleted scenes and outtakes, music video, and more. Rated PG. *½

AN INCONVIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER (Paramount): Former vice-president (and screenwriter) Al Gore follows up his Oscar-winning 2006 documentary with this award-winning, PG-rated sequel that continues to examine the consequences of climate change and the efforts of those to combat it and enlighten others, available on DVD ($16.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($26.99 retail) – both replete with special features.

KIDNAP (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Single mom Halle Berry (also a producer) embarks on a desperate chase to rescue her kidnapped son in this R-rated thriller, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) – both replete with special features.

LADY MACBETH (LionsGate): Based not on Shakespeare but Nikolai Leskov’s 1865 novel Lady Macbeth of Mtsenk, noted theater director William Oldroyd’s award-winning debut feature showcases Florence Pugh in a star-making role as a disillusioned young wife who lashes out against the oppression of English society when she indulges in a passionate affair with earthy Cosmo Jarvis. Rated R. **½

LAND OF THE DEAD (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): A collector’s-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.93 retail) of George A. Romero’s award-winning 2005 shocker, the fourth in his Living Dead franchise and the first not shot in Pittsburgh, which intelligently emphasizes the social allegory over the zombie trappings, as the wealthy and powerful (represented by Dennis Hopper) wield all the power … leading to the inevitable apocalyptic finale. Simon Baker, John Leguizamo, Robert Joy, Asia Argento and Eugene Clark (as the principal zombie “Big Daddy”) round out a solid cast. Special features include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews and documentaries, Romero’s uncut version, and much more. Rated R. ***

POPCORN (Synapse Films): Film students create an all-night “Horrorthon” at an abandoned movie palace and fall prey to a sadistic killer in this potentially intriguing but ultimately disappointing 1991 shocker, filmed in Jamaica (!) and featuring a star-studded cast: Jill Schoelen, Tony Roberts, Dee Wallace, Tom Villard, Malcolm Danare, Derek Rydall and Ray Walston. Screenwriter Alan Ormsby (billed as Tod Hackett) was replaced by (first-timer) Mark Herrier as director, Schoelen replaced Amy O’Neill as the leading lady, and executive producer Bob Clark had his name removed from the credits – which is a pretty fair indication how troubled this production was. Both the DVD ($24.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective documentary and interviews, and more. Rated R. *

RUBY (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition DVD/Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of Curtis Harrington’s atmospheric 1977 chiller starring Piper Laurie in the title role, a faded gangster’s moll whose daughter (Janit Baldwin) is possessed by the vengeful spirit of her gangster father (Sal Vecchio). Occasionally clunky but always watchable, despite last-minute tinkering by producer Steve Krantz, with Stuart Whitman, Roger Davis, Len Lesser on hand. Special features include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated R. **½

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A delightful Tom Holland swings into action as “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” in this fast-moving, award-winning Marvel blockbuster pitting him against opportunistic arms dealer Michael Keaton (in a scene-stealing turn as “the Vulture”), with Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Bokeem Woodbine, Tyne Daly and Donald Glover, joined by Marvel regulars Robert Downey Jr. (as Iron Man), Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Evans (as Captain America), available on DVD ($30.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($38.99 retail), 3-D Blu-ray combo ($40.99 retail) and 4K Ultra HD ($45.99 retail) – each replete with special features. Rated PG-13. ***

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment): The epic (three-film) saga of the intelligent warrior chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis) comes full circle in this brooding, extremely well-made but frequently heavy-handed (and overlong) installment of the franchise reboot, in which the wicked human contingent is headed by Woody Harrelson (in full Apocalypse Now) mode, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), 3-D Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail) and 4K Ultra HD ($39.99 retail) – each replete with special features. Fox has also released the self explanatory “Planet of the Apes Trilogy Set” on DVD/Blu-ray ($49.99 retail) and 4K Ultra HD ($69.99 retail). Rated PG-13. **½

WONDER WOMAN (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Gal Gadot scores in the title role of the DC Comics superhero in this flashy, splashy, big-budget extravaganza that leans toward overlength but manages to stay on track, with Chris Pine, David Thewlis, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner and Said Taghmaoui managing to make positive impressions amid the visual pyrotechnics. All told, one of the better “DC Universe” movies to date, available on DVD ($28.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray ($35.99 retail), 3-D Blu-ray combo ($44.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD ($44.95 retail) – each replete with special features for DC devotees. Rated PG-13. ***

See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. (Copyright 2017, Mark Burger)