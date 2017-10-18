Video Vault – Oct 18, 2017

MARK BURGER’S VIDEO VAULT

PICK OF THE WEEK

SLITHER (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Before hitting blockbuster time with Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, writer/director James Gunn scored an immediate cult classic with this gory, gooey, gonzo (and award-winning) 2006 sci-fi shocker that, despite good reviews was an inexplicable box-office flop.

The small-town setting of Wheelsy is one of those quintessentially bucolic burgs where nothing ever happens … until a meteorite crashes nearby and slithering parasites begin their infestation – and invasion. It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s certainly a memorable one – for those who can take it. (The squeamish are hereby forewarned.)

Nathan Fillion plays the resident cop hero, Elizabeth Banks is the resident resourceful heroine, and Michael Rooker is her boorish husband, who becomes the first victim of the parasites. They’re in fun form, as are Gregg Henry as Wheelsy’s obnoxious mayor and Gunn’s then-wife Jenna Fischer as another victim.

It’s rare to find a film so stomach-churning and witty at the same time, but Slither qualifies – it’s a genuine Halloween treat. The collector’s-edition Blu-ray ($34.93 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, deleted and extended scenes, and more. Rated R. ***

ALSO AVAILABLE

“AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE” – THE COMPLETE SEASON SIX (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment): The latest tale of the acclaimed, award-winning FX anthology series is set on the titular North Carolina island, with returning regulars (including Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Denis O’Hare and Lady Gaga) joined by newcomers Cuba Gooding Jr. and Andre Holland – facing an ancient evil whose influence reaches the present. Four Emmy nominations with a win for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special. All 10 episodes from the 2016 season are available on DVD ($39.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.99 retail) – both with bonus features.

“ANCIENT ALIENS”: SEASON 10, VOLUME 1 (LionsGate): A two-DVD collection ($14.98 retail) of the first eight episodes from the 2015 season of the long-running History Channel documentary series, narrated by Robert Clotworthy, examining the ties that bind science and mythology.

DON’T YOU RECOGNIZE ME? (MVD Visual/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director/executive producer/co-editor/co-star Jason Figgis’ intense, mock-documentary cinema-verite melodrama stars Matthew Toman (also a producer) as a filmmaker whose attempt to film a group of Dublin toughs turns into a battle of wills when he encounters hard-bitten, vengeful Darren Travers (also co-editor/associate producer, in the film’s showiest turn). **½

DUDES (Shout! Factory): Penelope Spheeris’ uneven but fascinating 1987 satire sees a trio of all-American punks (Jon Cryer, Daniel Roebuck and Flea) running afoul of a vicious California biker gang (led by Lee Ving) in this off-kilter observation of Amercan culture and counter-culture. Wildly offbeat but worth a look, with Catherine Mary Stewart contributing a fun turn as the resident (but not always distressed) damsel. The “Shout Select” Blu-ray ($29.93 retail) includes retrospective cast and crew interviews conducted by Spheeris, and more. Rated R. **½

“ERNIE KOVACS: TAKE A GOOD LOOK” – THE DEFINITIVE COLLECTION (Ediad Productions/Shout! Factory): A DVD collection ($69.97 retail) of all 49 existing episodes from the 1959-’61 series run of the ABC game show hosted by Ernie Kovacs, in which the panel attempts to guess the special guest’s identity via sight gags, sketches, and blackouts – all in the trademark irreverent Kovacs style.

THE FORLORNED (Midnight Releasing): Director/editor/co-screenwriter Andrew Wiest’s potentially intriguing adaptation of co-screenwriter Angela Townsend’s novel stars Colton Christensen (in a hard-working performance) as the increasingly unstable caretaker of a haunted lighthouse. Vaguely reminiscent of The Fog but otherwise bland and forgettable. *½

HOUSE BY THE LAKE (Random Media): Director Adam Gierasch’s competently made but unsatisfying chiller stars James Callis and Anne Dudek as a couple who move to his parents’ lake house, only to have their autistic daughter (Amiah Miller) begin acting strangely. All build-up, lame pay-off. *

JACKALS (Tap, Inc./Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Director Kevin Greutert’s moody, well-made shocker, billed as being based on true events, stars Deborah Kara Unger and Johnathon Schaech as parents who hire Stephen Dorff to deprogram their son (Ben Sullivan), the member of a mysterious cult that exacts a gory retribution, with Sullivan’s girlfriend Chelsea Ricketts and brother Nick Roux caught up in the carnage. The character-driven first half, which isn’t bad, descends into the usual bloodbath, but there are effective moments … and a potential, game-changing twist ignored by the filmmakers. The DVD retails for $16.97, the Blu-ray for $22.97. **

KILL, BABY … KILL! (Kino Classics): Mario Bava’s stylishly surreal 1966 Gothic chiller (originally titled Operazione paura) stars Giacomo Rossi-Stuart (“Jack Stuart”) as a physician investigating a series of unsolved murders in a supposedly haunted village in the Carpathian Mountains. Per Bava, style surpasses substance – which is precisely what his devotees desire. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary, the previously unreleased 2007 documentary Kill, Bava, Kill, and more. **½

“MARCELLA”: SEASON 1 (Acorn): Anna Friel stars in the title role of a London detective who resumes her career after her marriage breaks up, attempting to balance the rigors of parenthood with the rigors of police work – especially as she resumes tracking a serial killer she’s encountered in the past. Jamie Bamber, Nicholas Pinnock, Maeve Dermody, Ray Panthaki, Harry Lloyd and Sinead Cusack round out the regular cast. The two-DVD collection ($49.99 retail) includes all eight episodes from the inaugural 2016 season.

MICHAEL JACKSON: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND (LionsGate): Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi plays the King of Pop in this made-for-TV A&E adaptation of the non-fiction best-seller Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days written by Jackson’s bodyguards Javon Beard (played by Sam Adegoke) and Bill Whitfield (played by Chad L. Coleman) with Tanner Colby, available on DVD ($14.98 retail).

MOKA (Film Movement): Emmanuelle Devos’ forthright performance is the best thing about Frederic Mermoud’s adaptation of Tatiana de Rosnay’s best-seller, playing a grief-stricken mother who tracks down the couple (Nathalie Baye and David Clavel) she believes killed her son in a hit-and-run accident. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½

OPEN WATER 3: CAGE DIVE (LionsGate): Joel Hogan, Josh Potthoff and Megan Peta Hill play friends whose Australian vacation takes a decidedly deadly turn when an underwater excursion goes awry and sharks surround them, in this R-rated installment of the Open Water franchise, originally titled simply Cage Dive, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).

“REEL GORE COLLECTION” (Cult Epics/Reel Gore Releasing/CAV Distributing): Ringing in the Halloween season in grand (guignol) fashion, this Blu-ray collection ($59.95 retail) boasts four cult-classic shockers, each replete with special features: Luigi Pastore’s Violent S—t: The Movie (2015), Andreas Marschall’s Masks (2011), Marc Rohnstock’s The Curse of Doctor Wolffenstein (2016) and Matt Farnsworth’s The Orphan Killer (2011).

“SEX MURDER ART: THE FILMS OF JORG BUTTGEREIT” (Reel Gore Releasing/Cult Epics/CAV Distriburing): A collector’s-edition five-DVD collection ($59.95 retail) celebrating the works of controversial German auteur Jorg Buttgereit: 1987’s Nekromantik (two versions), Der Todesking: The Death King (1990), Nekromantik 2 (1991), and Schramm: Into the Mind of a Serial Killer (1993) – plus a myriad of bonus features including audio commentaries, documentaries, retrospective interviews, short films and more.

THE STOPOVER (First Run Features): Sibling writer/directors Delphine and Muriel Coulin’s award-winning adaptation of Delphine’s novel Voir du pays stars Ariane Labed and Soko as female soldiers coming to terms with their respective and collective traumas while being debriefed in Cyprus after serving in Afghanistan. In French and Greek with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).

THREE O’CLOCK HIGH (Shout! Factory): Director Phil Joanou’s 1987 feature debut (and still one of his best films) is a colorful, flip send-up of ’80s-era teen comedies starring Casey Siemaszko as the bumbling hero who antagonizes high-school bully Richard Tyson – leading to the inevitable parking-lot showdown after the last bell. A cheerful and personable cast includes Jeffrey Tambor, Anne Ryan, Caitlin O’Heaney, Philip Baker Hall, Mitch Pileggi, Yeardley Smith, Charles Macaulay, Shirley Stoler, and reliable John P. Ryan. The “Shout Select” Blu-ray ($22.97 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated PG-13. ***

TWO FEMALE SPIES WITH FLOWERED PANTIES (Severin Films/CAV Distributing): Lina Romay (under her pseudonym “Candy Coster”) and Nadine Pascal play strippers who go undercover to crack a sex-trafficking ring in the Canary Islands in this kinky low-budget 1980 romp (originally released as Opolo de Fuego: Mercaderes del sexo) from the indomitable Jess Franco, available in a collector’s-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.95 retail) including vintage interviews and more. In Spanish with English subtitles. *

WISH UPON (Broad Green Pictures): Combine The Monkey’s Paw with the Final Destination films and you’ve got a pretty good idea of this technically well-made but shallow and predictable chiller starring Joey King as a beleaguered teenager who receives a cursed Asian “wishing box” that grants her wishes – but with nasty consequences. King tries hard, and the adult contingent includes Ryan Philippe and Elisabeth Rohm (as her parents), Sherilyn Fenn and an unbilled Jerry O’Connell, while the younger players include Shannon Purser, Mitchell Slaggert, Sidney Park, Kevin Hanchard, Alice Lee and Ki Hong Lee. Both the DVD ($36.95 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($44.95 retail) boast special features. Rated PG-13 (also available in an unrated version). *

See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. (Copyright 2017, Mark Burger)