Video Vault – Sep 20, 2017

MARK BURGER’S VIDEO VAULT

PICK OF THE WEEK

RE-ANIMATOR (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): With his 1985 feature debut, filmmaker Stuart Gordon scored an instant cult classic with this giddy, gory, surprisingly witty, and award-winning adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s tale of terror.

Jeffrey Combs, in an iconic turn, plays Herbert West, the brilliant but (quite) mad scientist who has developed a formula for re-animating dead bodies. This, not surprisingly, proves a dubious discovery, and it’s not long before a number of re-animated corpses are at large – much to the consternation of West’s colleague Dan Hill (Bruce Abbott), whose comely girlfriend (Barbara Crampton, earning her “scream queen” stripes) becomes very much a damsel in distress.

To say more would spoil the many quirky and outrageous surprises Re-Animator has to offer. It’s definitely not for the squeamish, but over 30 years later it’s still a delirious and wicked treat.

The limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, unrated director’s cut, the 2007 documentary Re-Animator Resurrectus, deleted scenes, and much more. ***

ALSO AVAILABLE

ALL EYEZ ON ME (LionsGate): The short, turbulent life of legendary hip-hop superstar Tupac Shakur is dramatized in Benny Boom’s R-rated saga, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. (in his feature debut) as Shakur, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail).

THE BASEMENT (Breaking Glass Pictures): Laszlo Illes’ suitably atmospheric but otherwise generic shocker sees students in Budapest holding a séance (not a good idea), then traipsing unawares into a supposedly haunted, maze-like basement (a worse idea). You can guess the rest, although the gore effects are up to standard. *

A BLAST (IndiePix Films): Syllas Tazoumerkas’ provocative, award-winning drama stars Angeliki Papoulia as a disillusioned woman trying to leave behind her troubled and tormented past. In English, German and Greek with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).

DARE TO DRUM (Kino Lorber): Filmmaker John Bryant’s documentary feature debut follows legendary composer and musician Stewart Copeland as he teams up with the Texas-based percussion group D’Drum and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra under the direction of maestro Jaap van Zweeden to perform in concert, available on DVD ($29.95 retail).

DECLINE AND FALL (Acorn TV): Matthew Beard headlines this three-part BBC Two mini-series (aired in the US by Acorn TV), based on the classic novel by Evelyn Waugh, as an idealistic divinity student whose life continuously spins out of control through no fault of his own. David Suchet, Eva Longoria, Stephen Graham, Gemma Wheland, Vincent Franklin, Douglas Hodge, and the late Tim Pigott-Smith round out the cast. The DVD retails for $34.99.

THE EVIL IN US (RLJ Entertainment): A Fourth of July getaway turns into a battle for survival for a group of friends who’ve taken drugs that turn them into rampaging, bloodthirsty cannibals. Writer/director/editor Jason William Lee’s feature debut is decent, albeit, standard-issue genre fare (with some late-inning political overtones) – and the gore gushes freely. **

FESTIVAL (The Criterion Collection): Murray Lerner’s groundbreaking, Oscar-nominated 1967 documentary chronicles the Newport Folk Festival 1963-’66, highlighting performances by such music luminaries as Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger, the Staple Singers, Peter, Paul & Mary, and others. Lerner died earlier this month at age 90. Both the special-edition DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) boast such bonus features as retrospective featurettes, vintage interviews and more.

“HAWAII FIVE-O”: THE SEVENTH SEASON (CBS DVD/Paramount): Surf’s up – and so is crime – in all 25 episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the award-winning CBS crime series based on the popular ’60s series, starring Alex O’Loughlin as Steve McGarrett and Scott Caan as Danny “Danno” Williams, with the final series appearances for regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who departed over salary disputes, and Masi Oka. The six-DVD collection ($49.99 retail) boasts bonus features for “Five-O” fans.

“THE HEART GUY”: SERIES 1 (Acorn): Rodger Corser stars as a hot-shot physician forced to start over in his rural hometown Whyhope, in all 10 episodes from the inaugural 2016 season of the popular Australian comedy/drama (originally titled Doctor Doctor), co-starring Hayley McElhinney, Steve Bisley, Tina Bursill and Nicole da Silva, available in a three-DVD collection ($49.99 retail).

I LOVE YOU BOTH (Magnolia Home Entertainment): Siblings Doug and Kristin Archibald make their feature filmmaking debut and star as siblings (imagine that!), each very neurotic and each attracted to laid-back Lucas Neff. The Archibalds are clearly talents to watch, evincing a dry, droll sensibility, but their performances are so low-key that they almost become co-stars in their own film. The DVD ($26.98 retail) includes interviews, trailer and more. **

“MADAM SECRETARY”: SEASON THREE (CBS DVD/Paramount): Tea Leoni returns as Elizabeth McCord, the US Secretary of State, in all 23 episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the CBS political drama co-starring Tim Daly, Bebe Neuwirth, Zeljko Ivanek, Geoffrey Arand and Keith Carradine (as the President), available on DVD ($64.99 retail).

THE MUMMY (Universal Studios Home Entertainment): Maverick treasure-hunter Tom Cruise unwittingly unleashes the title menace (Sofia Boutella’s Ahmanet) in this effects-laden but underwhelming adventure/fantasy designed to kick off a “Dark Universe” franchise but instead ends up a muddled melodrama in which only Russell Crowe’s Dr. Jekyll (and Mr. Hyde) emerges unscathed, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD ($44.98 retail) – each replete with a bevy of bonus features. Rated PG-13. *

OXENFREE (Candy Factory Films): In Dan Glaser’s award-winning comedy/drama, Steven Molony (also a producer), Paul Vonasek and Timothy Lane (in his feature debut) play estranged brothers who revisit their childhood home and indulge in the imaginary games of chivalry they did as children, centering around the mythical kingdom of the title. A little ragged around the edges, but sincerely played and genuinely affecting. ***

PITCHING TENTS (Monarch Home Entertainment): Likable performances and a killer soundtrack buoy this teen comedy, set in 1984, starring Michael Grant as a high-school senior considering his options during a wild, wacky weekend fishing trip. Jim Norton’s broad turn as a scatter-brained guidance counselor is way over the top – in a good way. **½

THE PRISON (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Ha Nyun’s crime saga stars Rae-won Kim as a guilt-riddled ex-cop, imprisoned for a hit-and-run accident, who discovers that the prison is actually a front for a powerful syndicate lorded over by ruthless crime boss Suk-kyu Han – and makes his move to infiltrate it. In Korean with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).

THE RESURRECTED (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Dan O’Bannon’s second (and last) directorial outing with this atmospheric but uneven 1989 H.P. Lovecraft adaptation, starring John Terry as a private eye hired by Jane Sibbett, the distressed wife of one Charles Dexter Ward (Chris Sarandon), whose experiments to achieve immortality have had severe – and savage – consequences. Part film noir and part horror, with the latter attributes more interesting. Terry and Sibbett are a bit stiff, but Sarandon is excellent. Original distributor Scotti Brothers Pictures went bankrupt shortly after completion, and subsequent distributor InterStar went bankrupt before a proposed release – so this never played in theaters. The collector’s-edition Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated R. **

ROAD LESS TRAVELED (Shout! Factory): Country music star Lauren Alaina makes her acting debut in this romantic comedy (which shares the same title of her chart-topping hit) about a singer who travels from Los Angeles to her Tennessee hometown to borrow her mother’s wedding dress – only to encounter old flame Donny Boaz, available on DVD ($14.98 retail).

“SUPERNATURAL”: THE COMPLETE TWELFTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The Brothers Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) continue their battle against the forces of evil – and are reunited with their long-lost mother (Samantha Smith) – as they continue to wage war against the forces of evil, in all 23 episodes from the 2016-’17 season of the award-winning CW fantasy series created by Eric Kripke, available on DVD ($49.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($54.97 retail) – both replete with special features.

“TELETUBBIES: FOLLOW THE LEADER” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the “Teletubbies” franchise returns in this DVD compilation ($14.99 retail) of six new episodes (plus bonus featurette) from the award-winning children’s series, originally broadcast by PBS in the United States.

“THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON – JOHNNY AND FRIENDS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION” (Time Life): A self-explanatory 10-DVD collection ($59.95 retail) of full, unedited episodes of NBC’s long-running “Tonight Show,” with special guests Steve Martin, Robin Williams, Burt Reynolds, Rodney Dangerfield, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Don Rickles, and Jim Fowler – plus bonus features for the Carson faithful.

THE WEDDING PLAN (LionsGate): Newcomer Noa Koler headlines writer/director Rama Burshtein’s award-winning, PG-rated comedy (originally titled Laavor et hakir) as a bride-to-be jilted a month before her marriage – but still determined to have a wedding. In Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).

See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. (Copyright 2017, Mark Burger)