Vote for ArtsGreensboro to Receive Levitt AMP Greensboro Grant for Live Music Series

Fifteen small-to-mid-sized cities will receive funds to produce

their own 10-week, outdoor Levitt AMP Music Series in 2018

Online voting is open November 1 through November 20, 2017 at LevittAMP.org

Greensboro, N.C., October 30, 2017 — ArtsGreensboro is vying with cities form across the county to bring a free, 10-week, live, outdoor music series to Barber Park in Greensboro for a third year in 2018. In order for ArtsGreensboro to emerge as one of the 15 winners is for people across the community to vote online for ArtsGreensboro’s proposal.

Sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music, the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards will provide up to $25,000 in matching funds to 15 nonprofits (or municipalities partnering with nonprofits) to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

Following the success of the Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series in 2016 and 2017, ArtsGreensboro’s newest Levitt AMP proposal, supported by the City of Greensboro, envisions a third series of free concerts highlighting a variety of genres at Barber Park. The 2017 Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series featured talented performers including Greensboro’s star of NBC’s The Voice, Vanessa Ferguson, North Carolina-based salsa ensemble Orquesta GarDel, and West African musician Cheick Hamala Diabate.

Located in East Greensboro, Barber Park—with its expansive, bowl-shaped lawns—is one of the best facilities of its kind in the region. The park is easily accessible and has benefited in recent years from over $3 million in improvements and from the nearby development of Gateway Gardens, the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, and the new Hayes Taylor YMCA.

ArtsGreensboro’s proposal will be posted on November 1, 2017 on the Levitt AMP website (levittamp.org) for public voting. To be successful, ArtsGreensboro must rally community support and garner as many online votes as possible. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received for each proposal, will be one of the key factors the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation takes into consideration when selecting the 15 winners.

ArtsGreensboro supporters should visit grant.levittamp.org/voter-registration-page to register and vote. Online public voting will open on November 1 at 1 pm EST/10 am PST; it will close on November 20 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST. The top twenty-five finalists will be selected through online voting. The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation will then review the finalists’ proposals and choose 15 Levitt AMP winners, which will be announced on January 2, 2018.

“Last year’s series was a beautiful success,” noted ArtsGreensboro CEO Tom Philion. “The free concerts really showed how the power of music and diverse programming can build community and celebrate our shared humanity. It was yet another example of how this community works together to make exciting projects happen. Kudos to the City and everyone who continue to help make this summer music series possible. Let’s do it for a third year!”

ArtsGreensboro encourages supporters to spread the word about the Levitt AMP Grant opportunity by using the hashtags #LevittAMPgso on social media.

Learn more at levittamp.org.

###

About Levitt AMP Awards – The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards is an exciting matching grant program made possible by Levitt Pavilions, a national nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through the power of free, live music. The Levitt AMP Music Series was created in 2014 Levitt AMP to bring the joy of free, live music to people of all ages and backgrounds living in small-to-mid-sized towns and cities, transforming neglected public spaces into thriving community destinations. levittamp.org

About ArtsGreensboro – As an arts council and community catalyst, ArtsGreensboro connects the citizens of central North Carolina to the arts through a variety of programs and services. Through the years, ArtsGreensboro has awarded more than $22 million in grants to arts organizations and projects, and currently supports approximately 70 grant projects annually. From saving the historic Carolina Theatre and creating downtown’s Cultural Center, to co-producing the National Folk Festival’s first-ever residency in North Carolina, ArtsGreensboro is working to make Greensboro a vibrant destination for work, live and play. artsgreensboro.org