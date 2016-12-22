Vulcan Materials Company’s Mideast Division Goes All In With JDRF To “Turn Type One Into Type None”

To benefit JDRF, Vulcan hosted a golf tournament and fielded a

One Walk team, raising over $38,000 to fund type 1 diabetes research

Greensboro, North Carolina, December 22, 2016 – Vulcan Materials Company’s Mideast Division employees presented JDRF with a check for $38,430.88 raised during a company-sponsored golf tournament held at Olde Mill Golf Club in Laurel Fork, Virginia, earlier this year.

Vulcan employees and families also participated in the JDRF One Walk at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, where Vulcan staff presented JDRF with the check. Vulcan hosted a tent at the Walk with giveaways and an exhibit featuring a video recap of the Mideast Division’s “TeeUp JDRF” Golf Tournament that was held in August.

Parents of children with type one diabetes (T1D) founded JDRF in 1970. Since then, JDRF has become the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, investing nearly $2 billion in diabetes research since its inception. Over the years, that research has resulted in a number of breakthroughs in diabetes treatment—from the hemoglobin A1C test, developed with JDRF’s backing in the 1970s, to the first-ever Artificial Pancreas, which was approved by the FDA in September 2016. “All of us at JDRF are so humbled by the passion and generosity of the Vulcan team,” said Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh, Executive Director of JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter. “The funds that Vulcan has raised are furthering diabetes research on a variety of fronts, and getting us closer to a world without T1D.”

“I am beyond blessed to work for a company that is socially responsible and cares about our community!” said Eden Holloway, Administrative Assistant for Vulcan. Commenting on this year’s golf tournament and One Walk, Kim Duke, president of the Mideast Division, noted, “We are extremely pleased by the support of our employees, customers, and friends for such a worthy cause. Finding a cure and supporting individuals with type 1 diabetes and their families is important to our employees and the communities we serve. We are also appreciative of our golf tournament’s Diamond Sponsors, who partnered with Vulcan to support JDRF, including several Caterpillar Dealers—Carolina CAT, Alban CAT, and Carter Machinery; Linder Industrial Machinery with Allied Construction Products; and James River Equipment with Atlas Copco.”

About Vulcan Materials Company Mideast Division: Vulcan’s Mideast Division is a leading producer of aggregates in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The division operates over 65 crushing and sales facilities and employs approximately 1200 people. Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P index, is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, a major producer of asphalt mix and concrete. For more information about Vulcan, visit www.vulcanmaterials.com

About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Without insulin, glucose from food stays in the blood, where it can cause serious damage to all of the body’s organ systems. It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing, and lifelong dependence on injected insulin. With T1D there are no days off, and there is no cure.