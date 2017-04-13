Wake Forest student documentary selected to screen at Cannes

Winston-Salem, NC (April 13,2017) My Garden, No Longer, a short documentary by Scott E. Schimmel, has been selected as a finalist in 2017 The American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase during the Cannes Film Festival this May.

Scott is a 3rd year MFA student in the Documentary Film Program at Wake Forest University. In 2016 he was awarded a Richter scholarship to travel to Vanuatu in the South Pacific and make a film about climate change. He spent five weeks in the country, documenting the struggles of the people of Vanuatu as they seek to hold on to their culture and traditions in the face of a changing climate.

For more information about My Garden, No Longer please go to: https://www.facebook.com/MyGardenNoLonger/

About Scott – Scott E. Schimmel is a North Carolina based award winning filmmaker. Focusing on documentary, his work has screened at festivals around the world. His films have covered topics such as the fight against poverty and hunger in North Carolina, the challenges of coastal sustainability in Belize, the triumph of overcoming the limitations of disability, and the struggles to adapt to a changing climate in Vanuatu. In addition to filmmaking, Scott has worked internationally as a consultant on environmental and climate related projects in the Western Pacific and Oceania.

About The Emerging Filmmaker Showcase – Since 1989, The American Pavilion has offered opportunities in Cannes to film students from around the world. The 2017 Emerging Filmmaker Showcase will provide an opportunity for emerging filmmakers to have their works seen by Cannes Festival and Film Market attendees.

For more information about the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase please go to: http://www.ampav.com/index.php/student-programs/cannes-emerging-filmmaker- showcase/

About The American Pavilion – The American Pavilion, celebrating its 29th year as the epicenter of American hospitality and communication at the Cannes International Film Festival, brings together both professional and emerging filmmakers along with industry executives from across the globe.

