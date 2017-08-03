Wanted Felon Tied to Multiple Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 2, 2017) – The arrest of a local man wanted for violating his probation solved five recent commercial robberies, and yesterday’s bank robbery.

Detectives from the Greensboro Police Departments’ Violent Criminal Apprehension Team were actively looking for George Oliver Self Koritz based off evidence that he was in possession of a firearm. Detectives from VCAT passed this information to detectives from GPD’s Street Crimes Unit, who located Koritz, 23, in a vehicle at approximately 1 am today on W. Gate City Blvd. He was arrested without incident, and was sitting on a handgun when police conducted the traffic stop.

Evidence found in the vehicle, along with information obtained during his interview, was sufficient to link Koritz to the armed robberies of: the Sheetz 3941 West Market St. on July 24 and 29, the Circle K 3302 S. Holden Rd. on July 28, the Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way on July 28, the Great Stops on 5412 W. Market St. on July 30; and, the State Employees Credit Union on August 1st.

In addition to the multiple Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon charges, Koritz is also charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, and a felony probation violation. He is in the custody of the Guilford County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police are still looking for Koritz’s accomplice in the robberies of the Sheetz on July 24, and the Waffle House and the Circle K on July 28.