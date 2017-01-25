Welcome To A New Year and a New You for 2017

If you’re looking at a fresh approach to the newly dawned 2017, there are loads of places around the Triad that can help you out. From fitness to new clothes, a new hairstyle or easing up some of those old aches and pains, they’ve got you covered and will help you make a grand start of it all.

Local Honey

Greensboro’s own Local Honey salon is a great place to start off that top to bottom makeover. This nationally acclaimed hair salon ( Salon Magazine 2015 and 2016 Top 200 Salons in the US honorees) has a great crew of stylists on hand as well as an apothecary bar for all sorts of top end grooming products. They also feature a local honey boutique selling North Carolina produced honeys with varietals from across the state, from the mountains to the coastal region, as well as infused and creamed honey as well.

“The honey is a metaphor for who how we work,” owner and founder Jay Bulluck said. “We’re a sweet, Southern product that is a natural fix for what is going on in your environment.”

The salon does cut both men’s and women’s hair and offers a variety of other services including coloring, treatments, extensions and even haircuts for youths and children.

Local Honey is located at 233 Commerce Place in Greensboro and you can call them at (336) 355-9377. They are open Monday 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesday to Thursday 9 am to 8 pm, Friday 9 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. To learn more, see their website at www.localhoneysalon.com.

Triad Family Dental

A first impression is everything and the key to a good one is often a winning smile. Triad Family Dental, with locations in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, is a great place to lay the foundations for decades of gleaming smiles.

“We’re a kids’ and family dental practice,” Triad Family Dental community relationship manager Renee Paquin said. “We try to make a trip to the dentist a positive experience for children, so we provide big play areas for them, as well as video games, jungle gyms and slides. We’re also set up so that the parents can stay with their children throughout the whole process which eliminates a lot of the stress for them both.”

Established first in Greensboro two years ago, with the Winston-Salem office six months later, Triad Family Dental does focus on children for their practices, but will also accept those children’s parents as patients as well as a convenience to busy families. They do accept Medicaid and all private dental insurances and both locations are fully bilingual. Both centers are open Monday through Thursday 8 am to 5 pm, and Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm. For more information, see their website at www.triadfamilydental.com and look for them on Facebook as well.

Half Moon Yoga

The last decade has seen yoga re-emerge as one of the most popular health and fitness regimens around. Body flexibility, core strength, balance and a cultivation of calmness seems to be the perfect tonic to today’s hectic life for many people.

And whether you are a longtime practitioner of the art or a new beginner, you need personal instruction and assistance to get the most out of this 5,000-year-old form of exercise and enlightenment. That’s where Michelle Stevens and Ginny Genung of Half Moon Yoga in Winston-Salem come in.

Half Moon Yoga provides private and small group instruction and class sessions for yoga practitioners of all skill levels and body types. Stevens explained they also pay attention to the individual needs of their students.

“One person might need to work on a particular shoulder more than anything else, another might be going through back problems and another may just be trying to refine their techniques,” she said. “We like to know this ahead of time and tailor the program to fit them.”

If you are interested in Half Moon Yoga, you can call (336) 749-3412 or stop by their website at halfmoonyoga.massageplanet.com. Sessions are by appointment only.

Village Juice Company

If we are what we eat, the Village Juice Company is about making the best choices of healthy food for a healthy you. Located at 205 South Stratford Road Suite O in Winston-Salem, this is a great place to stop in for smoothies, juices and healthy meals.

Owner Lonnie Atkinson said they offer juices cold-pressed on site as well as five different flavors of almond milk. In addition, they feature great smoothies featuring raw, vegan ingredients, as well as salads and grain bowls featuring quinoa or rice. They also offer a selection of toasted open faced sandwiches. While there is a huge variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes, you can also add meat proteins such as chicken and/or bacon if you’d like. All their dressings are made in house as well using coconut and olive oils.

“We want to provide our customers with the most wholesome food and we source it locally whenever possible,” Atkinson said.

The Village Juice Company is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Deliveries are available through Chow Time Taxi in Winston-Salem. For more information, please see their website: www.villagejuicecompany.com.

The Fresh Market

If you’ve lived in the Triad for any length of time, you’re bound to be familiar with The Fresh Market. Founded in 1982 by Ray and Beverly Berry, The Fresh Market has taken their idea of the freshest, most wholesome local foods and grown amazingly over the years. Now with 178 stores around the country, they have just unveiled a new shopping experience this year that integrates local produce, grocery classics and the service they’ve become famous for.

Locally, there are three locations, with two in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem. While each has its own personality, they are all famous for large selections of produce, top end meat and fish counters, extensive cheese and bakery selections and prepared foods that rival the best restaurants anywhere.

The Fresh Market locations are open seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm. To find a location near you, stop by their website at www.thefreshmarket.com

Descending Angels

If you’re looking for something to get you moving and a chance to spread your wings, you can bring out your sultry side with a few classes from Greensboro’s Descending Angels. This dance studio offers both pole dancing and liquid motion classes for everyone from beginners to experts.

“We’re a very body positive and supportive place,” owner Nikki Craven said. “Everyone is welcome to participate, no matter your body type, gender or orientation.”

Over the last nine years, Craven has taught many people this growing form of art and exercise, from the more aerial aspects of it to floor work and the conditioning necessary. Safety is always paramount in the lessons. Group and individual lessons are available and you can even schedule a special group event for you and your friends.

Descending Angels is located at 108-B John Wesley Way in Greensboro. Hours vary Monday through Sunday, so please see their website at www.descendingangels.com or call (336) 553-8030.

Kraze Fitness

Sometimes the secret to a good workout is finding the time to work it in. At Winston-Salem’s Kraze Fitness, if you can find the time, they’ll be there for you. A 24-hour, 365 day a year gym and martial arts school, Kraze Fitness offers patrons a variety of exercise and fitness options that will keep you moving toward a new, fitter you.

Kraze Director of Operations Hannah Slayton said their gym features classic free and machine weights, kettle bells, stationary bikes, treadmills and all the fitness equipment you’re used to. There are also classes offered in yoga, Zumba, CrossFit and kettlebell. Martial arts are also a big part of their repertoire and trained instructors are on staff to teach Brazilian Jiu jitsu, muay Thai kickboxing, mixed martial arts and classical wrestling. Martial arts classes are available for both adults and children.

Kraze Fitness and American Martial Arts is located at 3098 Healy Drive in Winston-Salem. For more information, please stop by their website at catchthekraze.com or give them a call at (336) 765-1950.

The Oval Office Barber Shop

The classic American barber shop has been making quite a comeback in recent years and Winston-Salem offers one of the best at The Oval Office. Located at 628 West 4th Street, The Oval Office can take care of you whether you’re a president, an executive or just a regular guy.

Owner Carlos Carvana has deep roots in the community, having grown up in Winston-Salem and has similarly deep roots in the barbering profession as his father worked for 57 years as a barber in his own right. If you want the classic barber shop experience, why not go to a place with some real history behind it?

Carvana said the Oval Office does primarily serve a male clientele, but prides itself on being able to provide service and quality hair care to all people and hair types. They can also provide classic straight razor shaves including hot towel facial cleaning and tea tree oil treatments afterward. You can get your brows fixed up, your beard trimmed or even your lip waxed. Coloring and highlighting are also available in addition to children’s and women’s cuts.

For more information, please see their website at ovalofficebarbers.com or call (336) 245-2723. They are open Monday to Friday 9:30 am to 8 pm and Saturday 8 am to 3 pm.

Tierra Zumba

If your New Year, New You goals include putting some more moves into your lifestyle, then you might want to check out Tierra Zumba. Zumba combines Latin and Brazilian dance moves (particularly from the rumba) with aerobic activity to create one of the most popular exercise programs in the country. And locally, Tierra Williams is becoming one of the favorite teachers.

Williams, who currently runs classes at two different Golds Gym locations in the Triad, also hosts Zumba events around the area throughout the year.

“I have my own style and I enjoy bringing a hot play list of music to the classes,” she said. “And the classes are for everyone from beginners on up. The way a Zumba class typically goes we add progressions of movements so every class is for all levels.”

Classes generally last 55 minutes to an hour, and sometimes she does offer master classes that can go a bit longer depending on the participants’ energy and endurance. For more information, please look her up on Facebook as Zumba with TierraC.

Luxury Nails and Spa

Greensboro’s Friendly Center is home to Luxury Nails and Spa, the perfect place for a bit of pampering during the winter season. Manicures, pedicures, paraffin treatments and more are available to get you looking and feeling your best.

Co-owner Hieu Vo said Luxury Nails and Spa is a full-service nail salon that was one of the first businesses to open in the Shops at New Friendly Center a decade ago. Over the years, they’ve added more and more chairs and become more and more experienced at what they do. Their website at luxurynailsspa.biz has a full list of their many services such as acrylic nails, basic to deluxe manicures and pedicures with all the special add-ons that you might need to treat yourself to.

This coming Saturday, Luxury Nails and Spa will be continuing their Chinese New Year tradition by giving out lucky red envelopes to their customers. The envelopes can contain gift certificates and money as they pass along wishes of good fortune and luck for the coming year.

Hours are Monday to Thursday 9:30 am to 8 pm, Friday and Saturday 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Appointments are advised Monday through Saturday; Sunday is a walk-ins only day.

Deep Roots Market

From its beginnings as a vegetarian buying club at Guilford College in the 1960s to its current incarnation as a very modern grocery purveyor in Downtown Greensboro, Deep Roots Market has been a cornerstone of healthy food in the community for decades.

In 2013 Deep Roots Market moved to its current location at 600 N. Eugene Street updating its look, but keeping true to its Co-op ownership nature and commitment to honest, socially responsible food. Its aisles feature traditional grocery fare with an eye to responsible vendors, bulk food items (including herbs and spices), local produce (organically or naturally grown), a deli with ready-made foods and a great coffee bar to give you a bit of get up and go when you need it. Their meat department features locally sourced farm to market meats raised almost exclusively in North Carolina with an emphasis on sustainable and humane farming practices.

Deep Roots Market also has an excellent selection of beer and wine, plus specialty foods such as local and international cheeses, charcuterie, condiments, jams and other treats.

For more information, stop by their website at deeprootsmarket.coop. They are open Monday to Saturday 7:30 am to 9 pm and on Sunday from 8:30 am to 8 pm.

Inner Light Holistic Healing

Treating the whole person, body and spirit, is the cornerstone of holistic health and Winston-Salem’s Inner Light Holistic Healing works to bring that positive practice into the community.

Founded by co-owners Deborah Godshall and Jennifer Jamieson, Inner Light Holistic Healing offers a variety of techniques and practices to get your being back in alignment. They offer colon hydrotherapy for digestive health, traditional massage for deep muscle relaxation and healing, Reiki healing energies, sound therapy using Tibetan bowls and sound tables, reflexology for the hands and feet. Crystals can also be used during treatments and are also available for sale on site.

Godshall explained that they try to work directly with the patient to determine which therapies will provide the greatest benefits and if crossover of techniques could improve on the results even more. They have been operating in Winston-Salem for over 15 years and they see patients by appointment only, which is handled through their website at innerlightholistichealing.com. Their office is located at 1386-D Westgate Center Drive in Winston-Salem. You can call them at (336) 306-9181.

House of Brazilians

Good grooming takes place below the shoulders just as much as it does above and Winston-Salem’s House of Brazilians – The Wax And Sunless Tanning Company is available to get you ready for that elegant dress, island getaway swimsuit or even less.

Residing within the Salons by JC complex at 615 St. George Square Court, #250 Suite 13, House of Brazilians is an upscale waxing salon specializing in bikini and Brazilian waxes, as well as full body waxes. Owner Jamie Spear, a licensed aesthetician, said they also provide spray tanning, facials and NovaLash lash extensions. She has 11 years of experience in the field and has developed a very loyal clientele over the years.

House of Brazilians is open seven days a week and offers extended hours. Services are available by appointment only. For more information, please stop by their website at houseofbrazilians.com or give a call to (336) 416-3720.

Ma’ati Spa

Offering some of the most luxurious experiences in the area, Winston-Salem’s Ma’ati Spas are the place to go for pampering and being taken care of body and spirit. With locations at 707 N. Main Street and inside the Sundance Plaza Hotel at 3050 University Parkway these are great places to get a massage and more.

Owner Maya Gilliam explained they offer massage therapy, deep tissue massage, hot stones treatments, facials, body scrubs, body wraps and hand and foot reflexology, all designed to maximize relaxation within the body and rejuvenate the spirit. In addition, she said, they have an aroma therapy bar, plus steam heat, dry heat and infrared saunas, plus herbal tea baths.

Group packages and couple’s massages are available, and all customers are treated to a deluxe spa experience in a beautiful and relaxing setting. For more information call (336) 793-2991 or stop by their website at maatispa.com.

Orangetheory

The key to a good workout isn’t the calories you burn and the muscles you build while exercising, but how what happens over the next day and a half. And that burn is the theory behind Orangetheory’s revolutionary fitness program.

Locally, in two locations at 1410 Westover Terrace Suite B in Greensboro and 5710 West Gate City Blvd in Jamestown, Orangetheory is a fitness center that uses technology and exercise to get you in the target zone for metabolism and muscle development and keeps it working for you for up to 36 hours afterwards. That long afterburn is key to getting the most of your exercise and making it fit into your busy schedule and lifestyle. They also have an innovative personal trainer system that combines group efforts and personal attention to keep you motivated and focused on your efforts.

Orangetheory is open Monday to Thursday 5 am to 7:45 pm, Friday 5 am to 7 pm, Saturday 8 am to 1 pm and Sunday 8 am to noon. For more information, please call (336) 346-2977 (Greensboro) or (336) 663-1056 (Jamestown) or stop by their website at orangetheoryfitness.com.

Plato’s Closet

If you’re looking for stylish and trendy clothes, but don’t want to break your budget, give Greensboro’s Plato’s Closet a try. Located at 2310 Battleground Avenue, this is the place to either buy or sell fashionable clothes for the under 30 crowd.

Plato’s Closet buys and sells very gently used fashionable clothing and accessories from jeans and shirts to jewelry and footwear. Chances are if it is in style and on trend, they’ve got it and for a lot less than you’d pay at a retail establishment. You can also bring in your own gear and get a price on it to either put money in your pocket or put newer clothes on your back.

For more information, stop by the store, call (336) 282-0018 or check out their website at platosclosetgreensboro.com. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 am to 9 pm and Sunday noon to 6 pm.

Style Bar by Jennifer Kaye

If there’s a big event or special occasion coming up, the Style Bar by Jennifer Kaye is the place to go to get the finishing touches to your look for that evening. This downtown Winston-Salem establishment specializes in professional hair styling and cosmetics work for those magic moments in your life.

Owner Jennifer Kaye explained that while style bars like this are common in cities like Los Angeles or New York City, this is the first of its kind in the Triad. They can get you ready on the day of your photo shoot, wedding, prom, special event or just that very special evening.

Beyond having top quality stylists and makeup artists on staff, they also offer Jennifer Kaye’s own brand of styling and beauty botanical-based products, Teulu (which means family in Welsh). The Style Bar also hosts events for groups and hosts a Girls’ Night Out event on the second Thursday of each month.

Located at 107 W. 4th Street in Winston-Salem, the Style Bar by Jennifer Kaye is open Thursday to Saturday 11 am to 9 pm, and on other days by appointment only. For more information, please call (336) 485-1049 or stop by thestylebarws.com.

Yoga Logix

A new you can be about a transformation and that’s just what is happening as Yoga Logix is transitioning into being from its previous incarnation of Gate City Yoga. Located at 5803 Hunt Club Road in Greensboro (just behind the Guilford College CVS), they are undergoing growth and working on a brand new studio just two doors down from their current location.

They will have two studio spaces in the new location allowing them to offer standard yoga classes as well as a separate hot yoga class where the room temperature can really help bring your workout to its highest level. They will also offer Pilates and fitness classes, along with towel service, changing facilities with a shower room and even a suite of massage selections including fascia release, deep tissue and hot stones therapy.

For more information, please check out their website at yogalogix.com or call (336) 297-0025. Office hours are Monday to Friday 9 am to 1 pm and check the website for class schedules and rates.

Barber Center for Plastic Surgery

Led by Dr. William Byron Barber II, the Barber Center for Plastic Surgery provides patients with individualized care and attention in a safe and confidential setting. The state of the art facility is paired with an outstanding staff who are committed to assisting patients and educating them to make informed decisions about the procedures available to them.

The Barber Center offers a wide array of procedures including face lifts, implants, eyelid surgeries, breast augmentations and reductions, liposuction, coolsculpting, tummy tucks, laser hair removal, tattoo removal and many others. They can also administer injectable treatments such as Botox, Dysport, Juvederm and others.

Dr. Barber is a past president of The Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and was honored as one of America’s Top Plastic Surgeons from 2004 to 2015 by the Consumer’s Research Council of America.

For more information, stop by their website at barberplasticsurgery.com. Their facility is located at 1591 Yanceyville Street, Suite 100 in Greensboro. Office hours are Monday to Thursday 8:30 am to 5:30 pm and Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Remedy Salon

When you are working on that new look, you might want to turn to the staff of skilled hair stylists at Greensboro’s Remedy Salon. Located in the downtown area, Remedy Salon is an on trend treat offering the work of some of the region’s best creative professional hair stylists.

This full-service salon has a large staff on hand and can handle everything from a simple trim to something truly elaborate or revolutionary for either your big event or your big reveal.

The salon is located at 117 E. February 1 Place in downtown Greensboro. For more information, please look them up on Facebook under Remedy Salon GSO or give them a call at (336) 897-7733.

Piedmont Acupuncture And Oriental Medicine

Acupuncture and traditional Oriental medicines have been providing people relief for centuries, using the channeling of the body’s own energies and traditional Asian apothecary work to achieve results that can rival or even exceed those found in Western medicines.

Locally, Piedmont Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine puts the best of these practices to work for their patients. A part of the Winston-Salem community since 1999, they are experienced in treating acute and chronic pain, women’s health and infertility support, digestive disorders, mood disorders and cancer support. The approach focuses on classical Chinese medicine, particularly the stream Yang Sheng which focuses on nourishing the life forces in a body. The do make use of acupuncture, electro-acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, Chinese dietary therapy, moxibustion, cupping, Gua Sha and Tui Na techniques as well.

Their office is located at 1415 West First Street in Winston-Salem and you can reach them by calling (336) 777-0037. For more information, please see their website at piedmontacupuncture.com.