Wendy Poteat-Spicer Appointed Director of The Forsyth Promise

The Forsyth Promise (TFP) is a United Way of Forsyth County supported initiative that helps enhance the education of Forsyth County’s students so they all can reach their full potential. The countywide initiative works to improve educational outcomes of every child from cradle to career.

Poteat-Spicer will be responsible for managing the daily operations for the county, enriching community partnerships and cultivating private, public and foundation support.

Prior to her new position, Poteat-Spicer was director of government affairs for the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce where she was a registered lobbyist and advocated and secured funding and legislative support for priority projects. She served for 2 years as the Chief Operating Officer for A United Community, LLC, where she created and implemented organizational strategies, policies and practices.

Poteat-Spicer serves on the Board of Visitors for Guilford College; was appointed by the President of the UNC System to the Center for Design Innovation advisory board, which she chairs and the Leadership Winston-Salem board where she serves on the program council, and human relations committee.

Poteat-Spicer is a motivational speaker, community organizer, and certified life coach, her first book, Own Your Truth; Living Life According to Your Own Truth and Your Own Terms, will be published this summer.

Poteat-Spicer is a graduate of Guilford College with a bachelor’s degree in policy studies and criminal justice. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from Capella University.