Western High Teacher Named Grosvenor Teacher Fellow

Zach Creech will participate in an expedition to enhance geography and history courses

Greensboro, N.C. – Western High social studies teacher Zach Creech is one of 35 highly respected educators selected as the 11th group of Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellows.

The fellows will participate in expeditions to enhance their geographic knowledge with hands-on field experience.

Creech and the other fellows will go to locations including the Canadian High Arctic, Antarctica, southeast Alaska, Arctic Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland and Galápagos Islands. Accompanied by Lindblad-National Geographic expedition experts, ranging from undersea specialists to National Geographic photographers, the fellows will experience landscapes, cultures and wildlife unique to their regions of exploration. The excursions will immerse the fellows in learning and give them new knowledge to bring back to their classrooms and professional communities.

Creech, who teaches history and geography at Western High, says there are many ways this experience will enhance his teaching, including helping to create geographic case studies on Iceland’s fisheries and a historical look at how Vikings used Iceland to their advantage.

“I think it would be fascinating to use this part of my trip in a project that synthesizes ancient trade organizations with more modern examples,” explains Creech. “I currently have a lot of ideas bouncing around about how to implement all of this in the classroom.”

“These are outstanding educators who are committed to improving geographic education and ensuring that tomorrow’s leaders are responsible stewards of our ocean and our planet. We are honored to share with them some of the world’s remotest and most pristine places to help fuel their passion to share knowledge, and the world, with their students,” stated Sven Lindblad, CEO and founder of Lindblad Expeditions, in a release.

This year marks the 11th year of the Grosvenor Teacher Fellow Program, established to honor former National Geographic Society Chairman Gilbert M. Grosvenor’s lifetime commitment to geographic education. Onboard expedition accommodations for this program were donated by Sven-Olof Lindblad and Lindblad Expeditions in 2006 to commemorate Grosvenor’s 75th birthday and honor his service to the enhancement and advancement of geographic education.

About Guilford County Schools – Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.