WHEELS ON THE GREENWAY EVENT: MAY 7, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 3, 2017) – The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative economic development project between the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, has planned a biking event for all ages. The event will be held on Sunday, May 7 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Morehead Park on the Downtown Greenway located at 475 Spring Garden Street.

This event will feature a variety of activities including:

Ride the Greenway: bike, trike, skate or roll to the Gateway of the Open Book Cornerstone and Warnersville Recreation Center

Kids Zone Bike Rodeo: Crumley Roberts will provide free helmets to all children and helmet fittings, t-shirts and safety course

Bike Fix-It Station & Bike Demos: Several local bike shops & Bikesboro will provide bike tune-ups and provide bike demos

Bling Your Bike: Decorate your wheels

Give Back: Bring your gently used bikes to the event to donate to kids at the Warnersville Recreation Center; haven’t outgrown your bike yet? Consider donating a bike lock.

Pop-Up Skate Park: Skateboard demos & tricks in the parking area of Morehead Foundry provided by Board Paradise, Above Board, & Fabio Camara Studios

Food: Grill and bakery truck from Morehead Foundry will have food/beverages for purchase and they will provide a cookie decorating station for all kids

Entertainment: music provided by local DJ

Other tents along Downtown Greenway: HeartWalk, Bikesboro, Safe Guilford, Bike MS/Walk MS, Summit Rotary

The Downtown Greenway is a planned four-mile, urban, paved trail that will encircle downtown Greensboro. Upon completion, full features will include landscaping and lighting, benches, bicycle racks, drinking fountains, trash and recycling receptacles, and public art commissions.

Wheels on the Greenway committee member, Rosemary Plybon Kenerly, comments, “The Downtown Greenway is such an asset to the Greensboro community already. We want to encourage families and kid’s to begin enjoying it now, even as work continues on design and construction of additional phases.”

“We program a variety of activities on the Downtown Greenway including the annual Run 4 the Greenway in the fall and our free fitness classes held every summer, but we realized we had not done an event specific to bicycles. Morehead Park provides a wonderful setting to do just that,” according to Dabney Sanders, project manager of the Downtown Greenway.

For more information on the project, visit http://downtowngreenway.org.

About Downtown Greenway – The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, is a planned 4 mile walking and biking trail that will encourage economic development, increase the tax base for the city, and will improve quality of life for its citizens. This urban loop around the center city of downtown Greensboro will enhance the urban landscape with a green space that will promote fitness, connectedness and well-being for our residents and visitors in an aesthetically pleasing environment. The loop itself provides a unique opportunity for Greensboro to have the only one of its kind in the state and one of the few in the country. With its emphasis on public art, the Greenway will tell stories and engage users of the trail in a unique and authentic way. In addition, with the connections to the extensive existing and planned trails systems in the city and the county, this loop will connect residents from all parts of the community and beyond.