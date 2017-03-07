Will Saunders: Taking on NYC

Will Saunders has been singing for nearly his whole life. In his youth, he sang in his church, directed choirs at N.C. A&T State University and was involved in marching bands and concerts through his schools. In 2013, Saunders moved from Greensboro to New York.

“I think as a professional musician, my career didn’t start until I moved to New York,” said Saunders. “I think all that prior to moving to New York was preparation for the journey.”

Since moving to New York, Saunders has performed on stages such as the Sugar Bar, Apollo Theater, Village Underground and even on Saturday Night Live with Kanye West.

“My first live show in N.C. was held on Saturday, April 23, 2016 at the Virginia Dare Hotel in Elizabeth City,” Saunders wrote to YES! Weekly.

“The first here in NYC took place on Friday, May 27, 2016 at the Legendary Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar. It was a packed house which included many notable guests such as singer/actress and Brooklyn native, Cheryl ‘Pepsii’ Riley and former WNBA star, Kym Hampton.”

Saunders has been encouraged to work hard from the support of his family.

“My family definitely has always been a support system for anything that I’ve done in music, even when I didn’t necessarily believe music to be a career option,” he said. “Even when I did not believe being a professional singer, musician and song writer was something I could actually do in real life. My family believed that for me well before I did.”

Saunders also teaches high school music classes. He said that the students inspire him because they might see him on TV and say, “’Hey, that’s my music teacher, look at what he’s doing.’”

“I always have to remember there are people who are watching that I do know that are paying attention and want me to do well,” said Saunders.

An important note Saunders wants to be known is that artists are human.

“I think as an artist, sometimes people on the outside looking in kind of get the wrong impression of artists. …They assume for some reason that we are not human, that we don’t get tired, sick, upset, sad or lonely but we do.

“For me I want it to be known and very clear that I’m just a simple kid from North Carolina…and here I am in one of the largest cities in the United States and I’m doing something I love to do that I’m passionate about. Any person who has the love, passion and drive and wants to commit themselves to doing something, they can absolutely do it and I want that to translate that.”

Saunders’ goal is to release an album this year.

Hear Saunders’ music and learn more at www.reverbnation.com/WillSaunders.