William Grant & Sons to highlight three new whisky releases just in time for the cooler months

The world’s leading distiller of Scotch whisky, William Grant & Sons, is excited to highlight three new whisky releases just in time for the cooler months ahead.

Glenfiddich Winter Storm, part of the Glenfiddich Experimental Series of unusual and unexpected variants, is the first-ever single malt Scotch to be finished in ice wine casks. The combination of both pioneering liquids results in a crisp, premium whisky aged 21 years, imbued with a unique layer of sweetness and complexity. Taste the heightened candied sweets and oak flavor of Glenfiddich, complemented by mouth-watering tropical fruit notes and an underlying rich drying sensation from the ice wine cask finish. (SRP: $250) www.glenfiddich.com

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 4 is the fourth bottling in the highly regarded Tun 1509 series that marries 23 casks – 13 traditional American oak barrels and 10 European oak sherry butts – in a true expression of whisky craft. The use of both traditional casks and Sherry butts, results in a complex and rich expression that has an initial sweetness that gradually develops into deeper richer oak with some dried fruits and a cinnamon and ginger spiciness. (SRP: $399) www.thebalvenie.com

Tullamore D.E.W., the original triple distilled, triple blend Irish whiskey, recently released Cider Cask whiskey. This new sophisticated spirit is a marriage between the craft of small-batch cider-making and Tullamore D.E.W’s legendary whiskey. This soon-to-be your new seasonal favorite, is the first whiskey to be finished in hard apple cider casks giving it a taste as rich as it looks with a lovely balance of oak, creamy malt and subtle fruitiness. (SRP: $39.99) www.tullamoredew.com

Bad Apple D.E.W.

1 ½ parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask

1 ½ parts Hard Apple Cider

½ parts fresh lemon juice

½ parts simple syrup

4-5 mint leaves

1 dash Angostura bitters

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, fill with ice and shake. Double strain into rocks-filled highball. Garnish with mint sprig.

