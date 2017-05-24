Winston-Salem City Council Member and Fifth Congressional District Candidate DD Adams Will Kick Off International Women’s Cycling Event

May 24, 2017 (Winston-Salem, NC) – Winston-Salem City Council Member and Fifth District Congressional Candidate DD Adams will kick off the Women’s Professional Criterium portion of the Winston Salem Cycling Classic at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in Bailey Park in the Innovation Quarter.

“As a fitness fan, I’m so proud of this event. It has grown every year bringing international attention to our city and cycling. More than the economic boost it provides, it is bringing our community closer together. Many of the cyclists are staying in local homes and forming connections that promote international understanding and goodwill. I’m honored to be a part,” says Adams.

Adams, who hails from Winston-Salem, has served on the city council since 2009, and is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Fifth District U S House seat currently held by Representative Virginia Foxx. That election is in 2018.

Winston-Salem is home to the National Cycling Center. Now in its fifth year, the Winston Salem Cycling Classic runs May 27-29, and is an international cycling event that includes men and women’s road and mountain races, men and women’s criterium races and a full schedule of USA Cycling sanctioned amateur racing.

“A lot of pieces have to come together to make an international event like this happen,” said Adams. “We have great support and cooperation from the Winston-Salem Police Department, City of Winston-Salem City local businesses and residents of neighborhoods on the cycling routes. This is critical to the financial and logistical success of the event,” said Adams.