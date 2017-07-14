Winston-Salem Fairgrounds to host Make America Rock Again Tour

Winston-Salem, N.C.– The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host The Make America Rock Again Tour on Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m. and doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. The Make America Rock Again Tour will feature Scott Stapp of Creed, Drowning Pool, Saving Abel, Adelitas Way and Sick Puppies. The concerts will be held outdoors at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Tickets for Make America Rock Again Tour will go on-sale Friday, July 14, 10 a.m. Tickets range in price from $55 for pit area to $20 advanced general admission or $27 day of general admission. The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is teaming up WVBZ 105.7 to bring the tour to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex is committed to be Winston-Salem’s home for year round entertainment and to continue to keep community entertainment a priority. The grounds have also recently completed minor renovations to improve the guest experience. Parking will be free in the midway Lots.

The tour will feature a stellar line-up consisting of Creed’s lead vocalist Scott Stapp in the headlining spot (performing Creed hits with his full band), alt-rock giants Sick Puppies, and massive heavy rockers Drowning Pool, and metallic rockers Adelitas Way. Between them, these acclaimed artists share two Grammy wins, six Grammy nominations, 25 Top 10-charting hit songs (including seven #1 hits), and 30+ million albums sold.

Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information. Visit www.ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.