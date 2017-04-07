Winston-Salem Fairgrounds to Host the Largest Mime Conference in the Nation!

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host Paneh Mime International April 27-29.

Paneh Mime International: presents D4H Mega Mime Conference & Concert, taking place at the Winston-Salem Fairground’s in the Annex, Education Building and Bolton Home and Garden Building on April 27 thru 29. For three days in Winston-Salem, over 1700 individuals representing over 60 ministries from thirty states and two countries will be joining a unique and outstanding conference and perform in the largest mime and dance concert in the country. Featuring the Paneh Mime Troop, Dr. Delainey Bouie, Pastor Vernon Gordon and many others through the leadership, of founders Pastor Timothy & Chandra Midgette. Registration is now open for the conference. For more information and a complete list of speakers, visit www.panehmime.org.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex continue to keep community entertainment a priority moving into 2017. The Annex has also recently completed minor renovations as part of its aesthetic improvement process, fresh paint, updated signage and a new lobby flooring are noticeable changes along with a new roof coating and other operational improvements. The Bolton Home and Garden Building and The Education Building has recently upgraded sound systems as well as made other operational improvements.

In 2006, The Paneh Mime Ministries International of Durham established a mime troop from ages 5 and older. The Paneh Troop provides individuals and groups with choreography, training, conference development and production. The Troop involves adults, high school, college students, and youth. Due to the rapid growth of “D4H Mega Mime Conference & Concert” Paneh Mime International designed and established the iCan! Scholarship Program and the Paneh Mime Arts Training Center which transforms the youth through educational and fine art programs, which provide, hands-on workshops, tutoring and technique classes. Paneh offers scholarships and internships for students in areas of the performing arts field.

ADMISSION: Registration starts at $40, www.wsfairgrounds.com , www.panehmime.org

WHEN: April 27th thru 29th

WHERE: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

WHO: Paneh Mime International

Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information.