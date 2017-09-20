Winston-Salem Fashion Week debuts its Third Annual Showcase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The City of Arts and Innovation will once again host a weekend full of all things fashion and design with the Third Annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week, presented by Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, on Sept. 30 – Oct.1, 2017.

While Winston-Salem is already known for the arts, WSFW founder Nikita Wallace hopes that fashion will become a more integral part of that philosophy.

“It is our aim to not only make an impact by adding to our visual and performing arts culture…but to grow the market and bring awareness to Winston-Salem’s growing fashion and apparel industry,” Wallace said. “We want this (WSFW) to be a means for artists and designers to broaden and engage with their fan base, through the community, and advertise through multi-channel markets.”

This year’s event kicks-off with an Opening Night reception at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, located at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, where attendees can come meet and greet the designers, models, artists, sponsors and partners for this year’s event. This reception is free and open to the public but we are asking that attendees rsvp on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winston-salem-fashion-week-2017-presented-by-wake-forest-innovation-quarter-tickets-36462710950?aff=eac2.

The two-day showcase will be held at the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter Biotech Atrium, located at 575 Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, on September 30 and October 1. The showcases will feature 10 designers and 4 emerging designers from across North Carolina, New York and Virginia along with eight local retailers These designers and retailers will introduce their looks for the 2017 Fall/Winter or Spring/Summer 2018. Showcases are ticketed events.

Winston-Salem Fashion Week is a multicultural community event that is devoted to providing a forum for emerging and existing designers, new and existing boutiques and artists to grow. Showcases provide designers a broad audience of investors, bloggers, fashion influencers and the general community. Since its inception in 2015, the event has grown from seven designers to 18 designers and boutiques showing interest in the 2017 event.

For more information regarding WSFW or tickets, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.