Winston-Salem Flower School in Old Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 5, 2017) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is presenting a fundraiser in partnership with Winston-Salem Flower School. All proceeds benefit Old Salem. Participants will enjoy refreshments and take a floral designing class lead by Floral Stylist, Amy Lynne. They will take home their creation in a unique vessel. The event will take place on Thursday, May 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. outdoors in the Single Brothers Gardens.

The evening will begin with wine and refreshments at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Amy Lynne of Amy Lynne Originals and the Winston-Salem Flower School will lead the floral design workshop. High quality flowers, including some from Old Salem’s Gardens, greenery, and materials will be provided and participants will take home their arrangement. They also will receive a Winston-Salem Flower School apron, garden clippers, and an Old Salem garden bucket, great for toting gardening tools or carrying items at the Farmer’s market.

The cost is $125 per person. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, visit oldsalem.org. For more information, contact Tabatha Renegar at trenegar@oldsalem.org or 336-721-7352.

For more information about the Winston-Salem Flower School visit .

About Old Salem – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is one of America’s most comprehensive history attractions. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—engage visitors in an educational and memorable historical experience about those who lived and worked in the early South. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.