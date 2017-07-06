Winston-Salem Native and Long-time Mecklenburg Resident Torre Jessup Named State DMV Commissioner

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation announced that Torre Jessup was sworn in today as Commissioner of Motor Vehicles by N.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan. Jessup is a Winston-Salem native and has resided in Mecklenburg County for more than 20 years.

Jessup most recently served as vice president of public policy and external affairs at Blue Bloodhound, a start-up technology company serving the trucking industry. Prior to that, he was director of the Office of Small Disadvantaged Business Utilization for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Jessup previously served as regional administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration’s Southeast Sunbelt Region. In this position, he was the top executive in the largest region outside of Washington, D.C. with approximately 1,000 employees who were responsible for managing 44 million square feet of real estate and transacted approximately $10 billion in technology and procurement solutions for federal agencies in eight states including North Carolina, as well as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Jessup also served for 20 years in the office of former North Carolina Congressman Mel Watt as district director and in various liaison roles. During his tenure he set policy objectives, oversaw district-level strategy and operations, and managed outreach and constituent affairs. In addition, he served appointments on the North Carolina Human Relations Commission and the Charlotte Metropolitan Transit Finance Working Group.

As commissioner, Jessup will oversee the daily operations of the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles, including the registration of more than 9 million vehicles, the issuance of 6.9 million driver licenses, vehicle safety and emissions inspections by more than 6,000 inspection stations statewide, as well as activities to halt vehicle theft and identity fraud.

Jessup is a graduate of Morehouse College where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with a concentration in criminal justice.