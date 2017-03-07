Winston-Salem Symphony Announces 2017-2018

Maestro Moody’s Farewell Season!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 6, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Symphony, Robert Moody, Music Director, announced its 2017–2018 season on Saturday, March 4. The upcoming season is Maestro Moody’s farewell season with the Symphony and includes a memorable selection of Classics concerts, Plugged-In Pops concerts, and Discovery Concerts for Kids.

Existing subscribers can renew their subscriptions now through April 18th by mail or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145. Those interested in becoming new subscribers can purchase subscriptions online now at WSsymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145. Tickets to individual concerts will go on sale in early August.

“This season is bittersweet for me since it is my last as Music Director with the Winston-Salem Symphony,” said Maestro Robert Moody. “The music I have chosen for the Classics concerts all has very special meaning to me and I can’t wait to share each concert with our audiences. In addition, we have lined up some fun and exciting Pops concerts.”

Following the success of the sold out New Year’s Eve concert featuring Rhiannon Giddens, the Symphony will continue celebrating North Carolina traditional music artists on the orchestral stage with a concert featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers at Reynolds Auditorium in February 2018. Other special guests joining the Symphony for Maestro Moody’s final season include pianist Orion Weiss, former Canadian Brass trumpeter Ryan Anthony, and the classical crossover group Simply Three, known for their innovative You Tube music videos covering hits from contemporary artists such as Twenty Øne Piløts and Adele.

Classics & Kicked-Back Classics* Series

*Kicked-Back Classics concerts are full-length but with a more informal atmosphere and include educational insights from the conductor.

Classics and Kicked-Back Classics Concerts Location: Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

ENIGMA VARIATIONS – SEASON OPENING CONCERT

Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor · Brant Taylor and Brooks Whitehouse, Cellos

WAGNER Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

OTT Concerto for Two Cellos and Orchestra

ELGAR Enigma Variations

FANFARE: TRUMPETER RYAN ANTHONY & PINES OF ROME

Friday, October 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday subscribers will be seated for the Friday evening concert.

Robert Moody, Conductor · Ryan Anthony, Trumpet

SMETANA Overture to The Bartered Bride

STEPHENSON Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra

MORRICONE Gabriel’s Oboe

BARBER Adagio for Strings

RESPIGHI Pines of Rome

ORCHESTRAL ENERGY: BROUWER, BATES AND BOLÉRO

Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor · Corine Brouwer, Violin

BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Haydn

CHAUSSON Poème

BATES Alternative Energy

RAVEL Boléro

MOZART & SHOSTAKOVICH FEATURING PIANIST ORION WEISS

Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor · Orion Weiss, Piano

MOZART Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 21

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 10

A CONCERT FOR PEACE: MUSIC OF BERNSTEIN & JENKINS

Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor

Stephanie Foley Davis, Mezzo-soprano

Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale—Dr. Christopher Gilliam, Director

BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 1 (Jeremiah)

JENKINS The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace

MAESTRO’S FAREWELL: MAHLER SYMPHONY NO. 2

Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor

Cat Zachary, Soprano

Christina Pier, Soprano

Elizabeth Bishop, Mezzo-soprano

Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale—Dr. Christopher Gilliam, Director

STRAUSS Trio from Der Rosenkavalier

MAHLER Symphony No. 2 (Resurrection)

Plugged-In Pops Series

Plugged-In Pops Concerts Location: R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem.

A CAROLINA CHRISTMAS

Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor

Celebrate the sounds of the season with heartwarming stories, carols, holiday magic, and more! Join the Symphony for our annual kickoff to the holiday season, complete with an audience sing-a-long and a visit from Santa. Purchase your tickets early; seats sell fast for this popular Triad holiday show!

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH THE WINSTON-SALEM SYMPHONY

FEATURING THE NEOS DANCE THEATRE

Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor

Neos Dance Theatre, Guest Artists

Join Maestro Moody and the Neos Dance Theatre for Bob’s “last New Year’s Eve” waltz in Winston-Salem! Known for innovative and dynamic choreography, the acclaimed Neos Dance Theatre returns to Winston-Salem for an evening of traditional and Broadway dance. Ring in the New Year with an evening of upbeat and timeless standards to get you in the mood for 2018!

STEEP CANYON RANGERS

Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Jessica Morel, Conductor

Steep Canyon Rangers, Guest Artists

North Carolina’s own Steep Canyon Rangers join the Symphony for an evening of bluegrass and more! The Grammy winning Rangers effortlessly walk the line between MerleFest favorites and concert hall regulars. They’re as danceable as the most progressive, party-oriented string band and equally at home adapting their songs for the symphony stage.

THE MUSIC OF DAVID BOWIE

Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Jessica Morel, Conductor

Jeans ´n Classics Band, Guest Artists

Jean Meilleur, Featured Vocalist

Celebrate the legacy of rock icon David Bowie! The Jeans ´n Classics Band returns to the Symphony stage featuring vocalist Jean Meilleur for an evening honoring Bowie’s life and legacy through song, including classics such as “Space Oddity,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Let’s Dance,” “Modern Love,” and many more!

SIMPLY THREE

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Moody, Conductor

Simply Three, Guest Artists

Robert Moody conducts his farewell pops concert! The electrifying trio Simply Three has been captivating audiences worldwide with high-octane performances that span from Puccini and Gershwin to Adele, Coldplay, and Michael Jackson. With an ever-growing online popularity, Simply Three is creating excitement through inventive music videos that have captured the hearts of millions of YouTube viewers across the globe, covering hits such as “Heathens” by Twenty Øne Piløts and “Demons” by Imagine Dragons.

Discovery Concerts for Kids Series

Discovery Concerts for Kids Location: R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem.

Pre-concert activities precede every Discovery Concert and include hands-on fun for children as well as an instrument petting zoo.

A LEMONY SNICKET HALLOWEEN

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. (pre-concert activities begin at 2:00 p.m.)

Jessica Morel, Conductor

It’s a Halloween celebration of spooky sounds and detective stories like no other! Put your crime-fighting skills to the test and join a guest narrator appearing as beloved children’s book character Lemony Snicket for The Composer is Dead, as he leads us on a tour around the orchestra for clues to solve the mystery. Who killed the composer? Could it have been the vicious violins? The crafty clarinets? The persnickety percussion? Come dressed in your Halloween attire and take part in our on-stage costume parade for kids of all ages!

STAR WARS 2.0

Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (pre-concert activities begin at 2:00 p.m.)

Jessica Morel, Conductor

The Orchestra Strikes Back! Join the Symphony as we return to that galaxy far, far away for an afternoon of music from the Star Wars films. Enjoy popular works by John Williams, and take part in out of this world pre-concert activities. Meet and greet your favorite characters from the Star Wars universe as the Carolina Garrison of the 501st Legion joins us for pre-concert festivities and on-stage fun!

THE GREAT OUTDOORS – AN EARTH DAY CELEBRATION!

Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (pre-concert activities begin at 2:00 p.m.)

Jessica Morel, Conductor

Paperhand Puppet Intervention, Guest Artists

Celebrate the beauty of nature through music and puppetry! The Symphony pays tribute to the wonders of the great outdoors as well as our furry and feathery friends through orchestral favorites, joined by returning guests Paperhand Puppet Intervention. Bring the family out to this Earth Day party and learn how YOU can make a difference in the world around you!

Special Concert

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Centenary United Methodist Church

Robert Moody, Conductor

Celebrate the season with a Winston-Salem Symphony tradition. Handel’s oratorio is widely regarded as music’s most affecting message of faith. Join Maestro Moody, Winston-Salem Symphony musicians, and a selection of renowned guest singers for a truly spiritual experience perfect for the holiday season.

Please note that all dates and programs are subject to change.

About the Winston-Salem Symphony – The Winston-Salem Symphony, one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, began its 70th anniversary performance season in September 2016. Under the baton of Music Director Robert Moody, the season includes a special 70th anniversary opening gala concert, Classics and Kicked-Back Classics series, Plugged-In Pops series, Discovery Concerts for Kids, annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, a concert featuring Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony musicians, holiday concerts, three youth orchestra ensembles, and a multitude of educational and community engagement programs. The Symphony is supported by Season Co-Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A. and BB&T, as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit WSsymphony.org.