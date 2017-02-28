Winston-Salem Symphony Announces Appointment of Linda Tucker as Finance Director

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FEBRUARY 28, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Symphony is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Tucker as Finance Director.

Tucker is a member of the senior leadership team reporting to President & CEO E. Merritt Vale, and working closely with members of the Board of Directors’ Finance & Audit Committee. She succeeds Selina Carter, who retired in December following 21 years of dedicated service. As Finance Director, Tucker is responsible for all aspects of financial management and administration including financial planning, variance tracking, and reporting; budgeting; accounts payable/receivable; management of financial relationships (including those with banking institutions, other financial advisors, and auditors); financial policy/procedure implementation and compliance management; and select human resources administration functions.

“We are very fortunate to be welcoming such an experienced financial professional to the Symphony family,” said Vale. “Linda brings tremendous passion and enthusiasm for her profession to our organization at a time when we are focusing on a number of very exciting and transformational strategic initiatives. We look forward to her leadership and active engagement, both within the Symphony organization and throughout the community, as we build on the solid foundation her highly respected predecessor helped us secure.”

Tucker and her family recently relocated from Texas to North Carolina, a place they called home once before and are happy to return to as they look forward to putting down roots after years of frequent career-driven job transfers. Tucker’s previous professional experience includes positions in Texas as Controller/Accounting Manager for the Montgomery County Hospital District, Controller for Bike Barn, Senior Accountant for Methodist Retirement Communities, and as Accountant for LGI Homes, Inc.; and in Florida as Accounting Supervisor/Manager for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Accountant/Senior Business Consultant for public accounting firm Crippen, Trice, Ford, Torres, LLP. She served previously in a number of accountant positions in Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, and Virginia.

Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Central Florida, a Master of Science in Accounting from Kaplan University, and is a Certified Public Accountant in the States of North Carolina, Florida, and Texas. She maintains professional affiliations with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants (NCACPA), the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA), the Texas State Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA), and the Houston CPA Society. She is also a member of the ALPHA BETA KAPPA National Honor Society.

Tucker assumed her position as Finance Director effective Monday, February 27, 2017 and can be reached at ltucker@WSsymphony.org and (336) 725-1035, extension 212.

About the Winston-Salem Symphony – The Winston-Salem Symphony, one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, began its 70th anniversary performance season in September 2016. Under the baton of Music Director Robert Moody, the season includes a special 70th anniversary opening gala concert, Classics and Kicked-Back Classics series, Plugged-In Pops series, Discovery Concerts for Kids, annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, a concert featuring Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony musicians, holiday concerts, three youth orchestra ensembles, and a multitude of educational and community engagement programs. The Symphony is supported by Season Co-Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A. and BB&T, as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit WSsymphony.org.