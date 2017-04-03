Winston-Salem Symphony Presents Discovery Concert for Kids Enchanted Fairy Tales Featuring Paperhand Puppet Intervention

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 3, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Symphony, Robert Moody, Music Director, will present a Discovery Concerts for Kids concert entitled Enchanted Fairy Tales with special guests Paperhand Puppet Intervention. Under the baton of Maestra Jessica Morel, the Winston-Salem Symphony’s Assistant Conductor, the concert will take place Sun., April 23, at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Auditorium, located on 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Pre-concert activities will begin at 2 p.m.

At the Enchanted Fairy Tales concert, stories and legends of old will come to life through music and puppetry. Attendees will enjoy the magic of storytelling through music and wonder as Paperhand Puppet Intervention joins the Symphony to bring life-size puppets, masks, movement, and sound together for an afternoon of magical delights. The concert will include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Orchestral Suite, by Alan Menken, in honor of the recently released live-action film version of the musical. In addition, the Symphony, accompanied by a variety of life-size Paperhand Puppets, will perform Mendelssohn’s Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream; “The Hut on Hen’s Legs (Baba Yaga)” from Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition; “Empress of the Pagodas” from Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite; “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Suite, by John Williams; Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, made popular by its inclusion in the 1940 Walt Disney animated concert film Fantasia, in which Mickey Mouse plays the role of the apprentice; and more.

Paperhand Puppet Intervention is a puppet theater company co-founded and co-directed by Donovan Zimmerman and Jan Burger, based out of Saxapahaw, North Carolina. For over 17 years, the company has been creating original large-scale puppet extravaganzas complete with giant puppets, masks, shadow puppets, stilt dancing, painted flats, live music, and more to help promote social change, peace, and hope for a better world. Paperhand Puppet Intervention shows tell stories of the human heart, illuminate myths from around the world, and inspire young and old alike through their unique brand of creative expression. Paperhand Puppet Intervention creates extraordinary puppets that entertain, bring joy, instigate wonder, and inspire contemplation about the incredible world around us.

Single tickets for Discovery concerts are $7 for children, ages three to 12 (age two and under, free) and $18 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336.464.0145 or online at WSsymphony.org.

The doors will open at 2 p.m. on April 23, an hour before performance time, for a variety of child-friendly pre-concert events. Guests will have the opportunity to take part in creating fairy-tale themed crafts, enjoying classic fairy tale stories at the Reading Corner, and watching fairy tale stories come to life by local puppeteers! Children also will learn and perform West African rhythms through participation in a drum circle and meet enchanted characters from beloved fairy tales. They also will be able to hold, play, and learn about instruments at an instrument petting zoo. Pre-concert activities are included in the price of the concert ticket. Discovery Concert for Kids pre-concert activities partners include the Kaleideum Downtown, Bookmarks, Music & Arts, Sawtooth School for Visual Art, Burns and Co., Tam Tam Mandingue, Princess Parties of NC, and Wake Forest Baptist Health Brenner Children’s Hospital.

These concerts and the Winston-Salem Symphony are sponsored by Season Co-Presenting Sponsors BB&T and Bell Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Discovery Concerts for Kids Presenting Sponsor Wake Forest Baptist Health Brenner Children’s Hospital; Founding Sponsor Jeanne Hill; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County; and the North Carolina Arts Council.

About the Winston-Salem Symphony – The Winston-Salem Symphony, one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, began its 70th anniversary performance season in September 2016. Under the baton of Music Director Robert Moody, the season includes a special 70th anniversary opening gala concert, Classics and Kicked-Back Classics series, Plugged-In Pops series, Discovery Concerts for Kids, annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, a concert featuring Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony musicians, holiday concerts, three youth orchestra ensembles, and a multitude of educational and community engagement programs. The Symphony is supported by Season Co-Presenting Sponsors, Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A. and BB&T, as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit WSsymphony.org.