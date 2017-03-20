Winston-Salem Symphony to Present Plugged-In Pops Concert Classical Mystery Tour—Sgt. Pepper at 50!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MARCH 20, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Symphony, Robert Moody, Music Director, joined by Classical Mystery Tour will present an evening celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ groundbreaking album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Under the baton of Maestra Jessica Morel, the Symphony and Classical Mystery Tour will present a concert spanning The Beatles’ vast catalog, including classic Beatles’ songs such as “Yesterday,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “A Day in the Life,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Penny Lane,” and “Let It Be,” plus many more.

Classical Mystery Tour—Sgt. Pepper at 50! will take place at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Tickets range from $20– $67 and are available in advance by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145 or online at WSsymphony.org.

The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles. The full show presents some thirty Beatles tunes sung, played, and performed exactly as they were written. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section; experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet; enjoy the rock/classical blend on the hard edged “I Am the Walrus.” From early Beatles music on through the solo years, Classical Mystery Tour is the best of The Beatles like you’ve never heard them: totally live. Classical Mystery Tour features Jim Owen (John Lennon) on rhythm guitar, piano, and vocals; Tony Kishman (Paul McCartney) on bass guitar, piano, and vocals; Tom Teeley (George Harrison) on lead guitar and vocals; and Chris Camilleri (Ringo Starr) on drums and vocals. Martin Herman, who transcribed the musical scores note for note from Beatles recordings, conducts many of the Classical Mystery Tour concerts.

From the recent success of The Beatles Rock Band to the release of the re-mastered Beatles albums, the demand for Beatles material is greater than ever. Many Beatles fans never had the opportunity to experience a live Beatles show; Classical Mystery Tour offers that live experience in the comfort of a concert hall. The Los Angeles Times called the show “more than just an incredible simulation…the swelling strings and soaring French horn lines gave Saturday’s live performance a high goose-bump quotient…the crowd stood and bellowed for more.” For more information visit classicalmysterytour.com.

Classical Mystery Tour—Sgt. Pepper at 50! concert is sponsored by Co-Season Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A. and BB&T; Plugged-in Pops Series Co-Presenting Sponsors BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina and EY; Guest Artist Sponsor Convergent Technologies; and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council.

About the Winston-Salem Symphony – The Winston-Salem Symphony, one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, began its 70th anniversary performance season in September 2016. Under the baton of Music Director Robert Moody, the season includes a special 70th anniversary opening gala concert, Classics and Kicked-Back Classics series, Plugged-In Pops series, Discovery Concerts for Kids, annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, a concert featuring Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony musicians, holiday concerts, three youth orchestra ensembles, and a multitude of educational and community engagement programs. The Symphony is supported by Season Co-Presenting Sponsors, Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A. and BB&T, as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit WSsymphony.org.