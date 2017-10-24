On Saturday, October 21 at 7 pm, the Winston-Salem Urban League hosted the 2017 Whitney M. Young Gala. The event, sponsored by Food Lion, Reynolds American/British American Tobacco, AT&T and others recognized business and community pioneers in the Triad community and launched the Winston-Salem Urban League’s (WSUL) Advisory Board.

The 2017 Whitney M. Young Award was awarded to United Way Forsyth County’s Place Matters Program. The Program focuses on 13 neighborhoods in northeast Winston-Salem to impact Education, Financial Stability, Health and Basic Needs. In 2016, United Way of Forsyth County invested $2.7 Million in 22 programs focused on strengthening the Place Matters neighborhoods. These are innovative, collaborative initiatives that engage existing community assets, especially the residents themselves, to further enhance these neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.

The Whitney M. Young award is the most prestigious given by Urban League Boards across the country.

United Way President and CEO, Cindy Gordineer notes, “We are extremely grateful and honored for this recognition. Through Place Matters, United Way is focused on improving how we work by developing solutions with residents and funding a number of innovative programs that are strengthening assets and improving lives.”

Chief Impact Officer Debbie Wilson notes, “ This is such a wonderful honor for a program that truly empowers residents to impact where they live and build better futures.”

