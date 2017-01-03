Winston-Salem Writers to Hold Writing Workshops, changes open mic schedule

Kick Off the New Year on the Write Foot

Winston-Salem Writers is presenting workshops on three consecutive Saturdays in January to encourage both new and experienced writers to “Kick off the New Year on the write foot.” The cost is $15 per workshop for nonmembers and free to members of Winston-Salem Writers. Attendees can register for all three workshops or for individual sessions.

· Jan. 14, “The art of the personal essay,” presented by Dr. Lee Zacharias, who teaches courses in the structure of fiction and in the contemporary novel. She is the author of a novel, a book of short stories and a book of essays.

· Jan. 21, “Character development and setting description within the novel,” by New York Times best-selling author Charlie Lovett. Lovett has written several books, including the best seller, “The Bookman’s Tale.” His latest novel is due out in February.

· Jan. 28, “The nitty gritty work of craft development,” by Pamela Henderson, who teaches English at R. J. Reynolds Arts Magnet High School.

All workshops will be held at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem, 10 a.m. until noon. Seating is limited. To register, email programs@wswriters.

Founded in 2005, Winston-Salem Writers is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests and writers’ nights out for both beginning writers and published authors. For more information, visit www.wswriters.org.

The group also announced recent changes to its monthly open mic series.

Winston-Salem Writers has changed the date of the monthly Open Mic to the first Tuesday of each month. It had been the third Wednesday. Open Mic is open to the public and writers are allowed five minutes to read their work before a friendly audience. Open Mic is held from 7 – 9 p.m. in the conference room at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.



2017 dates are:

Feb. 7

March 7

April 4

May 2

June 6

July 4

Aug. 1

Sept. 5

Oct. 3

Nov. 7

Dec. 5

– A press release.