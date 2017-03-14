Winston-Salem Youth Chorus offers Spring Forward Choral Ensemble

Winston-Salem, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Youth Chorus invites any 2nd through 4th grade student that loves to sing an opportunity to join our Spring Forward chorus. This five week singing group is an introductory choral program which includes learning solfege (do, re, me, etc.), singing in rounds, group singing, choral training and culminates with performing with the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus on stage at the Spring Choral Concert held at Hanes Auditorium at Salem College Fine Arts Center. No audition is required, just of love of singing. Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 5:45pm-6:30pm at Grace Baptist Church in Winston-Salem beginning March 28th, 2017. Be a part of this exciting ensemble experience. For more information and to register your child, please visit www.wsyouthchorus.org or call 336-703-0001. The deadline for registration is March 24th.

The Winston-Salem Youth Chorus, a non-profit arts organization founded in 1993, has impacted the lives of hundreds of children and youth through music education and performance experiences in it’s mission to engage and develop youth from diverse backgrounds and enrich their lives by inspiring excellence in choral music. Dr. Sonja Sepulveda, who is the Director of Choral Activities at Salem, is the new Artistic Director for the WSYC and brings her national credibility to the organization. The chorus now has around 80 members in four ensembles, ranging from grades 3-12 and representing more than 40 schools in Forsyth and surrounding counties.

Members of the WSYC learn vocal technique, theory, singing in other languages, discipline, confidence and teamwork while performing beautiful choral arrangements. The chorus also often collaborates with the UNCSA, The WS Symphony, Piedmont Wind Ensemble, Piedmont Opera and other professional groups in the region.

For more information about the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus visit our website at http://wsyouthchorus.org.