Winston-Salem’s 40+ Stage Company to Present Jerry Herman’s “Showtune”

Winston-Salem’s 40+Stage Company will present “Showtune,” a musical revue featuring songs by composer and lyricist Jerry Herman. Herman has written some of America’s favorite musicals, including “Hello Dolly,” “Mame,” “La Cage Aux Folles” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” The musical will feature Katie Jo Icenhower, Sheri Masters, Kevin Munday, Heidi Shafer and Ray Stewart. The musical director and pianist is Winston Stephens and Gene Johnson is the director.

Performances will be held in the Hanesbrands Theatre, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, on June 22 at 7 p.m., June 23 at 7:30 p.m., June 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and June 25 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for students. Tickets are available at the Arts Council box office by calling 336-747-1414 or online at www.rhodesartcenter.org. A discount for groups of 10 or more can be arranged by calling John Hohn at 336-457-0523 or Gene Johnson at 336-575-4446.

This is the second production of four that the 40+ Stage Company will present during its premier 2017 season. The September production will be the winning play from its New Play Contest. Over 100 original scripts by playwrights over the age of 40 were submitted to the competition. Future plans include offering workshops and classes for aspiring and experienced actors over the age of 40.

About 40+ Stage Company: 40+ Stage Company is a new theatre company that focuses on productions featuring actors age 40 and above and themes of particular interest to older adults. Our Education Program aims to offer creative opportunities for seniors and mature adults to challenge and enrich their lives. For more information, visit www.40PlusStage.org.