Winston-Salem, NC (August 10, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Chamber and their young professional program, Winston Under 40, have unveiled the twenty 2017 winners of the Winston Under 40 Leadership Award.

The Leadership Awards recognize outstanding young professionals that are actively influencing the growth, prosperity and quality of life in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. This year’s winners stem from a number of varied backgrounds, including higher education, legal, construction, health care and technology.

The judges pored over more than 150 nominations and 66 in-depth applications to come up with the final list of 20 winners in the 2017 class.

This year’s winners will be honored at an awards reception on October 5th at the Forsyth Country Club from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This year’s winners include:

Jonathan Allen

AV-IT Manager at Inmar

Aaron Berlin

Regional Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor with the NC Conference of District Attorneys

Loryn Buckner

Attorney at Womble Carlyle

Colleen Byers

Director at Bell Davis & Pitt, PA

Brianna Conner

Anchor and Reporter at Hearst Television

Stephen Edwards

Assistant Director of Development at Wake Forest University

Pete Fala

Partner & Architect at STITCH Design Shop

Theresa Forshey, PhD

Quality Engineer at Cook Medical

James P. Grenon

Member Financial Wellness Program Manager at Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Christopher C. Haigler

Fiduciary Relationship Specialist at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DeEtte Hill

Practice Administrator at Digestive Health Specialists, P.A.

Jill Martin-Byers

Booking Director at Test Pattern & the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership

Lisa McClinton

Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance and Controller at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Jenni Pleasant

Membership Director at Forsyth Country Club

Beth Ann Polivka

BIM Coordinator at Landmark Builders

Josh Rubio

General Manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Winston-Salem University

Phillip Summers, MPH

Associate Director Program in Community Engagement Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Wake Forest School of Medicine

Coleman Team

Partner at Linville Team Partners and General Partner at Front Street Capital

Garrick Throckmorton

Vice President of Strategy at Allegacy Federal Credit Union

Dipen Vyas

Senior Scientist at Biorg Inc

