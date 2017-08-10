Winston<40 Leadership Award Winners Announced
Winston-Salem, NC (August 10, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Chamber and their young professional program, Winston Under 40, have unveiled the twenty 2017 winners of the Winston Under 40 Leadership Award.
The Leadership Awards recognize outstanding young professionals that are actively influencing the growth, prosperity and quality of life in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. This year’s winners stem from a number of varied backgrounds, including higher education, legal, construction, health care and technology.
The judges pored over more than 150 nominations and 66 in-depth applications to come up with the final list of 20 winners in the 2017 class.
This year’s winners will be honored at an awards reception on October 5th at the Forsyth Country Club from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
This year’s winners include:
Jonathan Allen
AV-IT Manager at Inmar
Aaron Berlin
Regional Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor with the NC Conference of District Attorneys
Loryn Buckner
Attorney at Womble Carlyle
Colleen Byers
Director at Bell Davis & Pitt, PA
Brianna Conner
Anchor and Reporter at Hearst Television
Stephen Edwards
Assistant Director of Development at Wake Forest University
Pete Fala
Partner & Architect at STITCH Design Shop
Theresa Forshey, PhD
Quality Engineer at Cook Medical
James P. Grenon
Member Financial Wellness Program Manager at Piedmont Advantage Credit Union
Christopher C. Haigler
Fiduciary Relationship Specialist at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DeEtte Hill
Practice Administrator at Digestive Health Specialists, P.A.
Jill Martin-Byers
Booking Director at Test Pattern & the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership
Lisa McClinton
Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance and Controller at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Jenni Pleasant
Membership Director at Forsyth Country Club
Beth Ann Polivka
BIM Coordinator at Landmark Builders
Josh Rubio
General Manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Winston-Salem University
Phillip Summers, MPH
Associate Director Program in Community Engagement Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Wake Forest School of Medicine
Coleman Team
Partner at Linville Team Partners and General Partner at Front Street Capital
Garrick Throckmorton
Vice President of Strategy at Allegacy Federal Credit Union
Dipen Vyas
Senior Scientist at Biorg Inc
About the Chamber – The Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, representing its 1,200+ area businesses that are committed to increased economic development in the region. The Chamber is dedicated to establishing Winston-Salem as a technology-driven economic center, and provides services to strengthen existing businesses, support entrepreneurs, and encourage small business creation. The Chamber supports public school student achievement, workforce, and higher education development.
For more information, please visit www.winstonsalem.com.