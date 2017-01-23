Wise Man Beers Start Flowing Jan. 28th

Winston Salem, NC (January 23, 2017): Thirsty craft beer drinkers in the Piedmont Triad will soon have a new favorite watering hole. Wise Man Brewing is pleased to announce that the doors to the taproom will open on January 28th.

“We are excited to welcome everyone inside and try our beer,” said Mike Beverly, one of three founders of Wise Man Brewing. “Building a brewery is a long, grueling process, but it is finally time to share the fruits of our labor with the folks in Winston-Salem, who have already been so welcoming to us.”

Wise Man Brewing will focus on offering a wide variety of beers in the taproom. The first four beers to be featured at the opening include a cream ale, tropical stout, dark farmhouse, and West-coast IPA. “What inspired us to start our own brewery was a love of innovation and experimentation,” explained Sam Victory, Head Brewer and founder. “We plan on constantly designing new beers and tweaking old recipes so that our customers always have something new and exciting to try.”

The 15-BBL brewery and taproom is located in the former Angelo Bros Wholesalers’ building in Winston-Salem, near the intersection of N. Main and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Built in 1929 and vacant for the last decade, the building was in dire need of repair and took 16 months to renovate.

“The challenge was to retain the existing character of the building while breathing new life into the space,” said founder Jason Morehead. “We did this by repurposing many of the original building materials during the project.” Perhaps the best example of this is the large ‘wall of windows’ that separates the brewing space from the taproom. All of the lumber used to frame it came from the original roof, which had to be replaced due to years of neglect. Other features include old windows that now display the beer menu, and a central light feature made from old security bars.

This is the latest in a string of new businesses that are helping to revitalize Winston-Salem. “We are so excited to have Wise Man Brewing in downtown Winston-Salem. This new business is going to be a wonderful addition to our city and be a great resource for everyone who loves quality craft beer made right here in North Carolina,” said Jason Thiel, President of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.

The festivities begin at noon on Saturday. In addition to the beer, patrons can enjoy two food trucks, great conversation, and games.