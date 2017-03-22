Wise Man Brewing Cuts Ribbon March 25

Winston Salem, NC (March 22, 2017): Since unlocking the doors in late January, Wise Man Brewing has quickly become a popular destination for craft beer drinkers of the Triad. This Saturday, they will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration, which they have dubbed Thank You Winston-Salem.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love, support, and patience shown by our fair city,” said , one of three founders of Wise Man Brewing. “We want to say a big thank you to our new fans by hosting a fun-filled celebration of music, food, and beer!”

The festivities kick off at noon with a ribbon cutting by Mayor Joines, followed by a full day of live music on the outdoor stage. The centerpiece of the event is the 14 distinct Wise Man beers on tap, an impressive accomplishment considering they only started brewing two months ago. This weekend marks the first time in the young company’s history that they will serve only their own beer, having brought in kegs from other local breweries until now.

“This is an exciting moment for us as we are finally realizing our vision,” explained Sam Victory, head brewer and founder. “Rather than establishing core flagship beers and making those over and over again, we plan to constantly innovate and experiment with new recipes. When people visit us, there will always be a new beer for them to try.”

This weekend, they will release their long-awaited Mango Milkshake IPA, as well as bring back some of the beers they started with. The 15-barrel brewery struggled to keep up with demand in the early going, nearly running out of beer their first weekend. Since then, they have accelerated their growth plans, hired an assistant brewer, and ordered more fermentation tanks. They are also exploring options to package and self-distribute their beer throughout the Triad.

Featured bands for Saturday’s event include Barefoot Modern, The Ends, Shiloh Hill, and Travers Brothership. In addition to the live music and beer, there will be a bike ride led by Beers N Gears, food trucks, great conversation, and fun activities for the whole family. The brewery and taproom is located at 826 Angelo Bros Ave in Winston-Salem, near the intersection of N. Main and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Check out their Facebook or Instagram feeds for more event updates.