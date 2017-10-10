WISE MAN BREWING WINS SILVER BEST IN SHOW AT NC BREWERS CUP, ALONG WITH THREE OTHER MEDALS

DURHAM, NC – Wise Man Brewing’s Week’s Work English Mild took home the silver medal Best in Show this week in the NC Brewer’s Cup, the premier beer competition in North Carolina. In addition, Week’s Work won the gold medal in the British Brown Ale category. Wise Man also won a gold medal in the Scottish Ale category for Open Confession and a silver in historical beer with their Full Current Gose. The NC Brewer’s Cup is an official competition sanctioned by the Beer Judge Certification Program and the North Carolina State Fair. A panel of certified judges selected the finest examples of each beer style submitted by professionals and homebrewers from across North Carolina’s thriving craft beer scene.

Harvey Williams, Taproom Manager said, “It’s very exciting! The fact that we won for three beers and we are such a young brewery is incredible. We have only been open for eight months and we are new to the game. We never expected this and to win 3, with one being the 2nd overall is overwhelming.”

Of the three award-winning beers that Wise Man Brewing entered, Williams was pleased to state that they still have 2 of them on tap and people can come and try them.

The 2017 NC Brewers Cup featured the stiffest competition in the event’s history, with 599 commercial entries and 141 homebrew entries competing for medals over 3 days of judging by beer experts from around the Southeast. The competition is organized by the NC Craft Brewers Guild, and sponsored with support from Total Wine and More. A complete listing of winners – including a downloadable buying guide for beer fans – is available at bit.ly/NCbeercup17.

Wise Man Brewing opened its doors in January of 2017 in Winston-Salem after a two-year project of restoring the historic Angelo Brothers building. Since opening Wise has brewed over 35 varieties of beer including the use of two wood foeder’s and a barrel program. You can enjoy 16 beers on tap in taproom located at 826 Angelo Brothers Avenue. Wise Man also recently started distributing to bottle shops and restaurants throughout the Triad and beyond.