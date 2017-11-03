World of Beer Holds Veterans Day Appreciation & Celebration Event

World of Beer honors Veterans while raising money for a North Carolina-based Nonprofit That Helps Veterans with Service Dogs

GREENSBORO, NC (November 3, 2017) – Greensboro’s World of Beer Tavern is proud to honor all the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, by holding a Veterans Day Cook Out Celebration this Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11 from 11:00am to 6:00pm at 1310 Westover Terrace, Suite 112. Honoring not only the more than 30,000 veterans who call Guilford County home, World of Beer invites all veterans, their family and friends to join in the fun. Local veterans and their service dogs from the faith Cares Service Dog Support Program, a division of maCares, will be in attendance, sharing in the comradery of what Veterans Day symbolizes, a time to honor our veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America. All veterans will receive a free classic burger or bratwurst from the outside grill or $5 off their check inside the tavern (proper identification required). Veterans’ family members will be offered a discounted rate of $5 for a classic burger or bratwurst from the outside grill.

“World of Beer- Greensboro strives to actively support our community. We partner with several different charities and hold an event each month to give back to our community. World of Beer is grateful for our amazing partnership with maCares and cannot wait to see the difference we can make together- for our Veteran’s Day Cook Out and future events,” said World of Beer General Manager Brandy Areno.

From a magician to a giant Connect Four game and a life-size Jenga board ready for kids of all ages, World of Beer will also provide a banner for all veterans to sign, that will be proudly displayed inside the tavern. Military pictures will be collected as well, to display on the World of Beer service wall, creating a ’Wall of Honor’. All adults in attendance are encouraged to stop by the keg of beer that will be outside. Proceeds from the keg will benefit faith Cares, a division of maCares. faith Cares’ mission is to remove the financial burden associated with a veteran’s service dog so that the veteran can focus on living a full and productive life with his/her service dog.

Breakfast will be served outside on the heated patio beginning at 11:00am and will include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, and bacon. The outside bar will offer Mimosas, Bloody Marys, beer and coffee. Burgers and brats will follow. Beer from veteran-owned Railhouse Brewery will be available inside along with the full menu. Magician Jeff Case will be entertaining from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. The Emma Lee Band will perform from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Rock 92’s radio station will also be on hand, broadcasting live.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/wobgreensboro or call (336) 897- 0031.