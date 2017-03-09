World of Beer Festival set for April 1 at NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh

Brewery List Published for the 12th annual World Beer Festival Raleigh

March 8, 2017– Raleigh, NC – All About Beer Magazine is excited to announce the breweries that will pour at World Beer Festival Raleigh, which returns to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 1.

The complete list features more than 75 breweries, spread out into various “festivals within the festival.” The N.C. Beer Garden alone boasts 36 breweries that range from some of the state’s newest to its most iconic. Regional and national players will be on hand with some of their finest offerings and both traditional and experimental ciders abound in the Cider Garden, which returns for its second year.

Making its debut for the first time is the International Beer Oasis, which includes beers from brewing powerhouses like Belgium and Germany, but also lesser-known examples from countries like Brazil, Laos, Kenya, New Zealand and more. Rounding out the list are some of the latest and greatest beers from regional and national breweries, as well as a Cask Ale Section where one-off beers created just for the festival are dispensed straight from the casks.

“One of the great things about putting on this event for the last 12 years is that we get to work with established breweries as well as those that have just recently opened,” said Chris Rice, President of All About Beer Magazine. “We enjoy getting to share all of these breweries with Raleigh, whether they’re from right around the corner or halfway across the world. Our brewery list always offers something for everyone, and we are very proud of this year’s lineup.”

There will be live music as well as the return of the festival’s Silent Disco, where only you and your fellow headphone-wearing dancers can hear the music. Attendees can experience an expert-led course of six Beer and Cheese Pairings for an optional $15 (these can be added to online ticket purchases).

World Beer Festival Raleigh attendees can choose between two sessions: 12-4 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. General admission tickets are $45 in advance (or $55 at the door, if available) and include a tasting glass and unlimited four-ounce tastings from more than 250 beers. VIP tickets are $90 and include a half-year subscription to All About Beer Magazine, food, access to private bathrooms and a private lounge with an exclusive selection of rare and limited beers that are not available to the general public.

This marks the twelfth year of World Beer Festival Raleigh and the second year at the fairgrounds, which offers an abundance of both indoor and outdoor space to accommodate the thousands of beer lovers and 75+ breweries that take part in the event each year.

Tickets to World Beer Festival Raleigh can be purchased online at www.worldbeerfestival.com, or in person at the following ticket outlets for $45 plus tax:

Bottle Rev – 4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh, NC

Bottle Rev RDU – 10970 Chapel Hill Rd #116, Morrisville, NC

The Record Krate – 508 St. Mary’s St, Raleigh, NC

Paddy O’Beers – 121 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC

For more information, please visit www.worldbeerfestival.com.

About All About Beer Magazine – Now in its 37h year, All About Beer Magazine has been the essential source for our evolving beer culture. Its mission is to provide thoughtful and entertaining stories about beer to educate and expand beer appreciation and beer quality across the country. The company does this through its media and events. The World Beer Festivals are the company’s showcase for guests to experience the wide range of flavors and styles from beers around the world, while also meeting and learning about the expanding elements of today’s beer community.

World Beer Festivals are presented by All About Beer Magazine, based in Durham, NC. Located in unique settings, each festival is a source of anticipation and pride for the cities they visit. All About Beer Magazine has presented over 40 festivals in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Virginia since 1996. We’re proud that our World Beer Festivals are among the premier beer events in the country, acclaimed by Forbes.com, USA Today and Wired Magazine.