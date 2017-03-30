World Premiere North Carolina Drama Opening at Triad Stage

Preston Lane’s original production Actions and Objectives runs April 2 – 23

(Greensboro, NC) — Preston Lane and Triad Stage return to the fictional town of Hawboro (Providence Gap, Common Enemy, Radiunt Abundunt), nestled in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina, for another explosive World Premiere drama. Just when things had seemed to calm down in Hawboro after the recent unpleasantness concerning the Zebulon Zebras (Common Enemy), a new theater company announces plans to develop a play to celebrate the town’s sesquicentennial. As they probe the official story and rehearse the drama, the contemporary concerns of the artists and the community begin to parallel the struggles of the city’s first citizens. From Reconstruction to Black Lives Matter, the line between the present and past, rehearsal and reality begins to blur as new truths emerge and tempers flare. In the tradition of Common Enemy, this world premiere drama returns Triad audiences to the town of Hawboro for a bold exploration of the contemporary South. Contains adult language and themes.

Actions and Objectives runs April 2 – 23, 2017 at The Pyrle Theater in downtown Greensboro. Opening Night is Friday, April 7.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION – The creative team includes: writer/director Preston Lane, scenic and projections designer Nicholas Hussong, costume designer Deborah Bell, lighting designer Laura J. Eckelman, and sound designer Elisheba Ittoop. Denise Gabriel is the movement coach, Christine Morris is the dialect coach and Emily J. Mails is the stage manager.

The cast features role reprisals Hawboro residents “Mayor Felton Links,” played by Carroll Michael Johnson, and “Eleanor Blessing” played by Cinny Strickland (Common Enemy). They’re joined by past Triad Stage performers Christine Morris (Other Desert Cities, Anna Christie), Lisa Kitchens (Radiunt Abundunt), and Aidan Armstrong (A Christmas Carol, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof). UNCSA alum Aundria Brown and NC A&T alum Jannie Jones are making their Triad Stage debuts, as are current UNCG MFA candidates Neila K. Ettienne, Colin Key, Sarah Palm, Claire Richardson, Bryanna E. Vinge and Zachary Vinge, as well as BFA candidate Josh C. Anderson.

More information on the production can be found online at www.triadstage.org.

PERFORMANCE AND SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION

All performances are at the Pyrle Theater, located at 232 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401. Show times for Actions and Objectives are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Sunday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. The last show is a matinee performance on Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m. There will not be an evening performance. There are no matinee performances during previews.

Opening Night is Friday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. Pay-What-You-Can performances are Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12. Wine Tasting Friday is Friday, April 20, prior to the evening’s 8:00 p.m. performance.

Technically Talking, a behind-the-scenes discussion with members of the design team is Tuesday, April 4, immediately following the 7:30 p.m. preview performance.

The InSight Series with a noted expert discussing the world of the play will be held on Sunday, April 9, immediately following the 2:00 p.m. matinee performance. The InSight Speaker is Dr. Cynthia R. Greenlee, North Carolina native and historian who specializes in the post-Civil War legal history of African-Americans and the U.S. South.

PostScript, a lively, open discussion with the cast, will be held on Thursday, April 13 immediately following the 7:30 p.m. performance.

ABOUT TRIAD STAGE

Triad Stage is a professional not-for-profit regional theater company based in Greensboro’s downtown historic district. All Triad Stage productions are created in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina using the best of local and national talent. Triad Stage gratefully acknowledges the support of its Season Sponsors: Blue Zoom, the North Carolina Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

The final production of the 16th Season will be And So We Walked (April 19-30, 2017) at The Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem. Triad Stage recently announced its 17th season. More information can be found at www.triadstage.org/preview.

All Triad Stage productions feature the bold acting and breathtaking design that have been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal and by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards®, which named Triad Stage one of the top ten most promising theatres in the country as a recipient of the 2010 National Theatre Company Grant. Triad Stage has also earned accolades including “Best North Carolina Production of 2010” for The Glass Menagerie by Triangle Arts & Entertainment magazine; “One of the Best Regional Theatres in America”, New York’s Drama League; “Best Live Theater” (nine years running), Go Triad/News & Record and The Rhinoceros Times; and “Professional Theater of the Year” (2003, 2011), North Carolina Theatre Conference.

To purchase tickets or for performance information on Actions and Objectives, call the Triad Stage Box Office at 336.272.0160 or visit www.triadstage.org.