Writer/Director Tyler “Ty Bru” Brueilly will discuss “The Art of The Silent Film” at the Randolph Arts Guild speaker series

Brueilly’s 50 minute silent film ‘Shucks’ will open on Veteran’s Day weekend at Sunset Theater in Asheboro. Prior to the premiere and as part of a special speaking series organized by The Randolph Arts Guild, he will address the public about the journey of writing the story/script, directing, filming and scoring in a sub-genre of film-making that is under utilized.

Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017. 7pm

Sarah Smith Self Gallery – 123 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203

– Asheboro, NC native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature, Tyler “Ty Bru” Brueilly is expanding his art form to filmmaking in rare fashion, undertaking the task of the silent film.

Filmed entirely in Asheboro, NC, ‘Shucks’ is an attempt to resurrect a genre of film that has nearly become extinct. Ty realized the true potential of the Silent Film while living as an expatriate in Jiangsu Province, China. Deciding an art form such as the silent film held the power and the ability to tell stories across cultural and language barriers without neglecting any individual viewer, Ty began his film making endeavor choosing this medium.

‘Shucks’ is a slow burning, abstract story that is open for personal interpretation, while focusing on the challenges of personal discovery and the abyss that lay in the souls that may not be able to shake the most simple or sinister of habits.

The 50 minute film was filmed completely in Black & White, has been pre-screened several times and described as “eerie meets elegant.”

Although silent, Ty has scored the entire film with his original gritty and captivating music, helping keep attention to the screen.

Appropriate for PG-13 aged crowds & above, ‘Shucks’ stars Austin Rich, also of Asheboro as the leading character (Shucks/Steampunk Willie) with brief appearances from Megan Brueilly (Mistress Manipulation) & Ty Brueilly (Sun WuKong).The world premiere of ‘Shucks’ takes place at Sunset Theater in Asheboro on Nov. 10 & 12, both nights at 7pm.

Copies of the Soundtrack/Score will be given out during the speaker series at The Arts Guild compliments of Mightier Than The Sword Records. Ty Brueilly will also be appearing on 99.9 FM Mon., Oct. 30 7am with Steve Finnegan to discuss the film & it’s respective events.