WSSU named a military spouse friendly university

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2017) – For the third time in four months, Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) has received recognition for its support of military personnel.

Victory Media has designated WSSU a “2017 Military Spouse Friendly School,” ranking the university No. 7 in the country in the “public universities with more than 10,000 students” category. The award recognizes higher education institutions that actively recruit and support spouses of active duty service members.

“Military spouses are vital in their support of military personnel. The military life isn’t easy, and we want to ensure that the spouses receive the level of care that they deserve,” said Joel Lee, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management at WSSU. “We’re proud to support all facets of military education, and this award is re-enforcement of our efforts.”

In December, WSSU was recognized by Victory Media with the “Top 10 Gold Military Friendly School Award,” ranking as the “best of the best” among small public colleges and universities (less than 10,000 students). The award follows WSSU’s designation in November as a Military Friendly School for the second consecutive year.

The designation process includes extensive research and a data-driven survey of leading companies and colleges nationwide. WSSU scored high in all six categories of the survey, including a perfect 100 percent for culture and commitment. The list, a companion to the Military Friendly Schools list, will be featured in the April issue of Military Spouse Magazine.

