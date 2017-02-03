WSSU’s allotment of CIAA tickets now on sale

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2017) – Tickets for the 2017 CIAA Basketball Tournament are now on sale for fans, alumni, students and supporters of Winston-Salem State University.

The annual tournament will take place in Charlotte, with the first two days at the Bojangles Coliseum and the final three days at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte from Feb. 21-25.

The tournament will feature all 12 CIAA men’s and women’s teams vying for two spots in the NCAA Tournament. Over the course of the week, 22 games will take place to decide the CIAA champions.

This year, WSSU’s tickets are available in section 177 and section 233. Ticket prices range from $50 to $200 and include all games. To purchase tickets, visitwww.wssu.edu/tickets.