WSTA Proposed Trans-AID Fare Increase

The Winston-Salem City Council has proposed a fare increase for Trans-AID. They want to discontinue both the use of the Medicaid card to ride free and the $15. monthly Trans-AID pass, AND increase the fare from 50 cents to $1 at the same time. Many riders will have their transportation costs more than tripled, and some will go from $0. to $60. with one rate hike! The riders who will be hurt the most are those who go to dialysis, volunteer jobs, school, day programs for older adults, compensatory ed for people with intellectual disabilities, and people who have both disabilities and low income.

We all need to come out to the Public Meetings and/or contact the Mayor and City Council to have your opinions heard! Please get copies of this out to interested parties. (Possibly requesting: 75 cents per ride and a monthly Trans-AID pass of $18.) Tell them it is TOO MUCH, TOO FAST!

There are ongoing problems with Trans-AID:

· WSTA is still illegally changing reservations without negotiating with riders

· WSTA has been directed to stop issuing no-show suspensions because they have been issuing and reporting no-shows incorrectly

· the phone system is broken, resulting in multiple hang-ups and long holds

· the automated system is broken, frequently inaccessible and inaccurate

· WSTA policy and procedure changes are ongoing to comply with the many Trans-AID violations cited in the Federal Transit Administration Office of Civil Rights Compliance review (2016)

City Council Member Taylor voted against the Trans-AID increase because he said there were too many problems with the system at this time. Please contact him with support.

__________________________________________________________________

Please come to one of the Public Meetings that WSTA has scheduled (members of the public are welcome at any and all meetings- not only for ward residents):

March 24, 2017—Carver Road Branch Library from 1-4pm (Northeast Ward) 4915 Lansing Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

March 27, 2017—Southside Branch Library from 1-4pm (South Ward) 3185 Buchanan St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

March 29, 2017—Reynolda Branch Library from 1-4pm (Northwest Ward) 2839 Fairlawn Dr NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

April 3, 2017—South Fork Community Center from 1-3pm (West Ward) 4403 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

April 4, 2017—14th Street Community Center from 1-3 pm (East Ward)

2020 14th St NE, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

April 5, 2017— City Hall Chamber 5-7pm, 100 E 1st St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 (accessible entrance north side)

April 10, 2017—Hanes Hosiery Comm. Ctr. from 1:30- 3:30pm (North Ward) 501 Reynolds Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

April 11, 2017—Miller Park from 10a-12pm (Southwest Ward), 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

April 17, 2017—W R Anderson Comm. Ctr. from 9:30am -12:00pm (Southeast Ward), 2450 Reynolds Park Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

April 24, 2017—Clark Campbell Transportation Center from 9-11am and 4-6pm, 100 W 5th St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

WSTA: wstransit.com 336-727-2000

__________________________________________________________________

Please consider emailing or calling the Mayor and City Council Members and letting them know your opinion about this rate hike and the importance of the Trans-AID service to you, your family members, or your clients:

Mayor Allen Joines

336-727-2058 allenj@cityofws.org

Vivian Burke, Mayor Pro Tempore, Northeast Ward

336-661-6460 vivianb@cityofws.org

Denise Adams, North Ward

336-757-0036 denisea@cityofws.org

Dan Besse, Southwest Ward

336-722-1674 danbesse@danbesse.org

Robert C. Clark, West Ward

336-416-0190 robertc@cityofws.org

John Larson, South Ward

336-771-5176 john.larson@cityofws.org

Jeff MacIntosh, Northwest Ward

336-768-8444 jeffm@cityofws.org

Derwin L. Montgomery, East Ward

336-245-1088 derwinm@cityofws.org

James Taylor, Jr., Southeast Ward

336-757-2110 jamestjr@cityofws.org

