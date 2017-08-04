WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP Introduces Food Trucks on 10

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wyndham Championship always strives to improve its fan experience, and new at the Wyndham this year is Food Trucks on 10, a free fan amenity featuring a Michelob Ultra tasting, six different craft breweries, and, well, food trucks, the tournament announced today. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Food Trucks on 10 includes those from Zeko’s offering souvlaki, gyros, pizza and more, El Azteca featuring tacos, burritos and chips as well as The Grinder serving coffee, smoothies and beignets as well as a full complement of Pepsi products. Food Trucks on 10 will also feature multiple beer options including a Michelob Ultra tasting with samples of the low-calorie, low carbohydrate offering from Anheuser Busch as well as Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus – a product which may be new to many.

Six North Carolina craft beers will also be featured: Bold Rock Carolina Apple from Mills River, Natty Greene’s Wildflower from Greensboro, Catawba White Zombie from Morganton, Highland Gaelic from Asheville, Oskar Blues IPA from Brevard and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale from Mills River.

Admission to Food Trucks on 10, located to the player’s right of the 10th green, is complementary for all tournament patrons, but all food and beverage options are for purchase.

About the Wyndham Championship: Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors.

