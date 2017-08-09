Wyndham Championship introduces Front Porch at the Wyndham, “Southern Charm” Theme

GREENSBORO, N.C. – When tournament patrons arrive at next week’s Wyndham Championship, they will be greeted with a “Southern Charm” theme and be welcomed into the tournament’s refreshed massive entertainment tent adjacent to the Sedgefield clubhouse now called Front Porch at the Wyndham, the tournament announced today. Tournament week at the Wyndham begins Monday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Front Porch at the Wyndham will feature live music, entertainment and concessions for sale under a massive tent providing the perfect opportunity for fans to take a break from watching PGA TOUR action or spend the day enjoying Wyndham hospitality. Open to all tournament patrons, Front Porch at the Wyndham will offer casual conversations with PGA TOUR professionals as well as the tournament’s new signature drink, the “Wyndham Welcome.”

Front Porch at the Wyndham opens the door to the tournament’s new “Southern Charm” theme. After passing through Key to Wyn, which this year salutes the best in southern living, fans will encounter the tournament’s new Topiary Garden with topiary artist, Topiary Joe, who will wow fans with his amazing custom-designed topiary sculptures. Verdant moss and lush plantings will be transformed into famous figures and images as Wyndham Championship fans look on. The Wyndham Beach will also shift from a seaside beach to a lakeside get-a-way.

“Wyndham Worldwide has thousands of properties all over the world,” Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil said. “This year, we’ve chosen to showcase some of Wyndham’s southern locations with this new tournament theme just like we did a few years ago when Key to Wyn looked like a ski lodge with pine trees and snow outside and skiing simulators inside. It should be really cool to watch Topiary Joe sculpt moss and plants into people and images.”

Familiar fan amenities such as the BB&T Fan Pavilion, the Sunbrella© Sundeck, and #WyndhamChamp Social Gallery at the ninth green, Tito’s Vodka Lounges at the ninth green and 15th fairway, the Sunbrella© Comfort Zone at the 12th green, the Patriots’ Outpost presented by Wyndham Rewards and the Kids Zone near the main entrance, all return to the Wyndham this year. New at the 10th green is Food Trucks on 10 featuring multiple food trucks, a Michelob Ultra tasting and six different North Carolina craft beers.

