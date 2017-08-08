WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP, THE FIRST TEE OF THE TRIAD PARTNER FOR SUNBRELLA© YOUTH GOLF CLINIC

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sunbrella©, the Wyndham Championship and the First Tee of the Triad are partnering to present the Sunbrella© Youth Golf Clinic at the Wyndham, the tournament announced today. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship begins Monday at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Sunbrella© Youth Golf Clinic at the Wyndham is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Grandover Resort practice range. The clinic will be conducted by The First Tee of the Triad, but PGA TOUR golfers will provide the instruction. This clinic is open to junior golfers of all ages, and participation is free of charge. Refreshments will be provided, but hurry, space is limited. Only the first 125 junior golfers who register at www.thefirstteetriad.org may participate in the clinic. Just click on “SUNBRELLA CLINIC” when it rotates across the top of the home page.

