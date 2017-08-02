Yestival to kick off in Greensboro

On Aug. 4 the White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum will be screaming “yes!” as the progressive rock legends and 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Yes take the stage, and kick off the first show of their Yestival Tour. The show begins at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets are $29.50.

This August and September, the Yestival Tour will be traveling across the United States with special guest Todd Rundgren. According to their press release, opening for the band is Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Tour honoring “the magic of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.” Along with that will be their greatest hits from the 1969 album Yes until the 1980 album Drama including the songs “Roundabout” and “Starship Trooper.” This tour will showcase the “storied history of one of the world’s most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands.”

The press release stated that Yes will travel across the U.S. through early September, stopping in such markets as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, with more to be announced soon.

Yes is composed of Steve Howe, guitarist since 1970; Alan White, drummer since 1972; Geoff Downes, keyboardist who first joined in 1980; Jon Davison, vocalist since 2011 and Billy Sherwood on guitar and keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire’s choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015. The band was founded in 1968 by Squire and Jon Anderson. The Grammy-award winning recording artists whose albums Fragile, Close to the Edge, Tales from Topographic Oceans, Relayer, Going For the One and 90125 have all been certified multi-platinum, double-platinum, platinum and more by the Recording Industry Association of America. Yes has sold over 50 million records and has spanned across almost five decades.

Alan White, the drummer spoke with YES! Weekly for an exclusive interview about the upcoming show. You may be chuckling at the irony of YES! Weekly covering the band Yes for their summer Yestival Tour. White chuckled at the irony as well.

He said he was “feeling good” about kicking off the tour in the Triad. He said he expects the crowd to be wonderful.

“We are going to play one song from every album from the 1970s to the 1980s,” White said. “Which is kind of interesting in itself, and I am actually rehearsing one number at home that I have actually never played on stage. So, that will be kind of different for us and something people might not have heard before. The stage show that goes along with the music from what I have seen so far, is going to look very spectacular and I think a lot of people will enjoy the message. Tell the people of Greensboro that we are all looking forward to coming back and we are really looking forward to playing in Greensboro and the first show on our tour.”

After playing their stop in Greensboro, the tour will head two hours northwest to Boone, North Carolina. For more information on the Yestival or to buy tickets to the show, visit their website.

Katie Murawski is the editor of YES! Weekly. She is from Mooresville, North Carolina and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in film studies from Appalachian State University in 2017.