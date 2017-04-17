YOUNG LEADERS UNITED MEMBERS GO BOWLING!

“Making a positive impact on our community”

HIGH POINT, NC – Young Leaders United (YLU), a program of the United Way of Greater High Point, met on Wednesday March 22nd at the High Point Bowling Center for an evening of food, fellowship, and fun!

YLU members thoroughly enjoyed the friendly competition of bowling, and socializing over pizza and wings at the bowling alley café. After the event, YLU member Zack Miller said, “I had a great time bowling and getting to socialize with other young leaders from the community. I met some great new people and everyone really seemed to enjoy each other’s company. The social events give everyone a great opportunity to get together after a long day at work to relax and just have fun. I am excited for future social events and I am really looking forward to the volunteering event coming up this month!”

On Tuesday, April 18th, Young Leaders United will host a volunteer opportunity at Bountiful Harvest Community Garden to help them in their sustainable efforts to make the West End neighborhood food-secure. Families are welcome to join and food will be provided at the event for those who RSVP. For more information, please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YLUHP/.

If you are interested in becoming a member of Young Leaders United or participating in our next event, please email Brittany Burton at Brittany.Burton@unitedwayhp.org.

# # #

About Young Leaders United – Young Leaders United (YLU) of United Way of Greater High Point is made up of 18-40 year old leaders helping to make lasting positive impacts in our community. YLU is a service-oriented group that was created in 2014 by the United Way of Greater High Point as a way to get more young professionals directly involved within the High Point community. Each month YLU offers at least one event for members to participate in together, alternating between social and volunteering events. For more information or to become a member, go to https://www.unitedwayhp.org.