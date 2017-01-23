Your ALL LOCAL Super Bowl LI Party Spread and Score! A Giveaway

Kristi Maier | @triadfoodies

We’re back to our crazy ways of showcasing the delicious food makers of our great area and this time we thought we’d coach you on how to host a Super Bowl party with all local players.

We’ll share where you can find these items after each description…most of them can be found at your local grocery store. A couple items, pre-made for you, will require a trip to the city, but they’re worth it. Plus, as part of our special giveaway, our winner will receive reusable shopping bags filled with these items. You will need to pick up a couple of the items if you want them to be super-fresh.

Mozzarella Fellas Pizza, Winston-Salem

No Super Bowl party is complete without pizza. One of our favorites is the Siciliano from Mozzarella Fellas. This local pizza joint in Winston-Salem is relatively new and business is jumping. Super fresh pizza dough made daily, fresh pasta and locally sourced ingredients. Gluten got you down? You can even order your pizza gluten-free. Our winner will receive a $20 gift card that’s good any time and you can order whatever you like. We hope it’s pizza. PS…if you live in Winston-Salem, Chow Time Taxi can deliver your pizza right to your door. How’s that for teamwork? mozzarellafellas.com chowtimetaxi.com

West End Coffeehouse Brownies, Winston-Salem

If you were to ask my family, they’d tell you that actually no Super Bowl party is complete without a fresh batch of brownies. And Doritos. But ‘ritos aren’t local so they don’t make the list. But get this. West End Coffeehouse has these delicious, thick, chewy, fudgy brownies that are my little boy’s favorite thing in the world. And a single brownie is as big as his face. But for a reasonable $12, you can order a whole platter of brownies. West End Coffeehouse cuts that baby into eight squares for their shop, but you can feed your party and then some as that sheet of brownies can easily be cut into 16, 32 or even 64 if you want little bites. They’re fantastic. Winner gets a $20 gift card which will allow you plenty of room for gelato and coffee. For more info on West End Coffeehouse, follow them on Facebook. Chow Time Taxi delivers for West End Coffeehouse too.

Green Mountain Gringo Chips & Salsa

Of course, you need chips and salsa at your party right? We got you covered with T.W. Garner’s (makers of Texas Pete) Green Mountain Gringo. The salsa comes in a variety of flavors and heat and is some of the best jarred salsas at the store. The chips….what can we say about the chips? Organic, non-GMO and they taste almost kettle-cooked. Super tasty. They come in convenient strips to make for fun dipping. Winner gets two jars of salsa and a bag each of the white corn and blue corn variety of chips. The salsa is found at about every grocery store around, but the chips are slightly harder to come by as of late and found at Whole Foods In Winston-Salem. But the internet can be your friend…greenmountaingringo.com

Sausage Works Sausage (Smoked Sausage)

When we want smoked sausage, Italian sausage, kielbasa, brats, we head over to Lowe’s Foods for some Sausage Works. The varieties of sausage are seemingly endless. Really interesting flavors are available in addition to traditional. My favorite is Texas Pete but your game day might require a smoked or bratwurst variety. You do you. It’s all delicious.

Brewmaster’s Malt Mustard

And to join with your sausages in a delicious play, mustard made with unfermented beer. Al Wolf is a brewmaster at Red Oak Brewing. He takes malted barley and adds super simple ingredients and crunchy mustard seeds for a really tasty, different mustard that’s great in recipes and on sandwiches, worthy of a championship trophy. Al knows a good bit about beer and mustard. He’s a German Braumeister and moved to the states seven years ago to take his gig at Red Oak Brewing. You can find his mustard at a number of local stores including Whole Foods, Deep Roots and Lowe’s Foods and if you’re lucky, you can meet him out sampling one day dressed head to foot in traditional Bavarian Lederhosen. Al is so nice and he’d love to speak with you about his mustard and beer. You can also order online brewmastersmalt.com

Uncle Chris Pimento Cheese (Smoky Habanero)

We love our pate of the South, i.e. pimento cheese. We really love Uncle

Chris’ approachable and traditional spreads, but our favorite is by far is the Smoky Habanero. Look for it in most stores and stay up to date with them on Facebook. The pimento cheese has just the right amount of kick. You can sizzle up some crumbled sausage and mix it together, dollop it on nachos, put it in a sandwich but what we really hope you do is put it on a pork rind or a cracker (not included) with….

Miss Jenny’s Pickles

That’ right. If you’ve been paying attention you know I love a sweet and tangy pickle with a sharp and spicy pimento cheese. All the players are here in our “Super” Game Day tote. Miss Jenny’s + Uncle Chris = Touchdown. I love the Habanero Bread & Butter with the aforementioned pimento cheese, but if that seems too much heat for you, never fear. The Pickle Lady herself was having the best pickle day and the winner gets two jars of Miss Jenny’s Habanero and Traditional B & B. missjennyspickles.com

Cackalacky Beer B Q Nuts

Cackalacky’s name is synonymous with North Carolina goodness. The Cheerwine Sauce is already close to our heart. The new nut that’s been added to the line-up does not disappoint. It’s a little sweet and a little bit spicy with a great BBQ rub and a hint of beer. Put one tub out at the party and leave the other for yourself. You deserve it. Winner also gets a sporty winter scarf to show off your Cackalacky spirit. Cheers! cackalacky.com

Foothills Beer

Yes, you know I wouldn’t leave you hanging without beer. What better beer to celebrate your North Carolina pride than Foothills. We all have our favorites, from Carolina Blonde to People’s Porter, Hoppyum or the delightful Jade IPA. Foothills is found all over the place. Our winner will get a special beer that will first be featured at the pub on Fourth Street in Winston-Salem and the Brewery and Tasting Room across town. Then they’ll be available in stores and statewide. Every year, Foothills rolls out new limited release beer on a near monthly basis. They’re calling it the #CraftHappiness IPA of the Month. For 2017, each new roll-out will be a craft beer that has a meaningful impact, to create awareness for causes that are not so happy. Our winner will receive a bomber of the Domicile IPA. Knowing that homelessness and lack of shelter and security happen right here in our back yard, the folks at Foothills hope the sales of Domicile can make an impact to a charitable organization or two (or more). Says Foothills, “Each month we’ll bring attention to a different need – a different opportunity to craft happiness for those in our community and in our world. Being happy doesn’t mean everything is good. It simply means you see the good in everything.” Foothillsbrewing.com

Talk about team spirit. After all, we are all in this together.

We hope you see the good in our Triad area food artisans and restaurants. We think they’re all winners and we love to celebrate them with you. Follow YES! Weekly on Facebook for your chance to win a grocery tote full of these party goods. Winner will be announced the week of Super Bowl LI.

See us show the goodies live on the air of WFMY’s Good Morning Show on Tuesday, January 31 at 7:50am.