The Greensboro-based Matt Irie Band has been selected to compete in the Artist Discovery Contest by the notoriously popular Reggae Rise Up Festival in Las Vegas, April 18th & 19th.

This event will host bands such as Slightly Stoopid, Matisyahu, Dirty Heads, SOJA, Common Kings, The Movement, Hirie & many more. Matt Irie Band will need votes from everyone up until Fri., Feb. 14th.

These guys have shared the stages with bands such as Pepper, Motionless in White, Stick Figure, CKY, The Green, Etana, Fortunate Youth, SOJA, Tim Reynolds, Nonpoint, Orgy, Lamb of God, Tribal Seeds, The Movement & many more.

Fans say, the Matt Irie Band has a sound that will win over any crowd and is able to fit in with any genre. Voting is simple as entering your name & Email then selecting the box with Matt Irie Band.

Help send these Carolina boys to Vegas for a chance of a lifetime.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE